It seems like every year a famous economist will predict that the biggest recession is going to come and that America is going to fall into a great depression. Every year, we magically avoid that. This year could be the year our luck runs out.

Starting Jan. 1, American buyers can qualify for a $7,500 tax credit for electric vehicles (EV) if the car meets certain requirements. The car must be priced under $55,000 dollars for sedans, under $80,000 for SUVs, you must make less than $150,000 per year individually or $300,000 jointly. Lastly, the car must be made in America.

I do not think that this tax alone is going to cause a major economic depression, but I do think it will cause multiple deficits in our economy as well the global economy as a whole.

The $7,500 tax credit for certain electric vehicles is a federal tax credit offered in the United States to encourage the purchase of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). The credit is available to individuals who purchase a new qualifying EV or PHEV with a battery capacity of at least 4 kilowatt-hours. The only batteries produced with those qualities are made in America.

The amount of the credit is up to $7,500 and is based on the vehicle’s battery size and the manufacturer’s production numbers. The credit begins to phase out after the manufacturer sells 200,000 qualifying vehicles in the United States. Once a manufacturer reaches this threshold, the credit begins to phase out and eventually expires.

A clean vehicle tax, also known as a low-emission vehicle tax or green tax, is a tax levied on vehicles based on their carbon emissions. The purpose of the tax is to encourage people to purchase vehicles that emit less pollution and greenhouse gasses, and to discourage the use of vehicles that contribute to air pollution and climate change.

The tax amount is typically based on the vehicle’s carbon emissions and is usually higher for vehicles that emit more pollution. Some governments also provide incentives, such as tax breaks or rebates, for people who purchase low-emission or electric vehicles.

The tax credits for American automakers on select electric vehicles are designed to incentivize the production and purchase of electric vehicles in the United States and to help the American auto industry compete in the electric vehicle market. The tax credits may give American automakers an advantage over foreign competitors in the short term, but it is important to note that many foreign automakers also have significant investments in electric vehicle technology and production.

It is important to remember that many foreign automakers have made significant investments in electric vehicle technology and production. Companies like Toyota, Volkswagen, and Hyundai have all announced plans to invest heavily in electric vehicle production over the next few years. These companies have also been developing and improving their electric vehicle technology and have introduced several models of electric and hybrid vehicles to the market.

The EV market is highly competitive with many established automakers, new entrants, and companies making headway in other industries like energy and technology. While the tax credits for American automakers may provide some temporary advantages, they are unlikely to completely close off competition from foreign companies. In order to succeed in the EV market, companies will need to continue to innovate and improve their technology, production processes and marketing strategies.

I do not think that this tax alone is going to cause a major economic depression.

This type of tax is a form of economic protectionism and the idea itself has been proven to be a leading factor in a failing economy.

Harvard economist and professor Jay Gard defines economic protectionism in a research article as “the economic policy of restraining trade between states, through methods such as tariffs on imported goods, restrictive quotas, and a variety of other restrictive government regulations designed to discourage imports, and prevent foreign take-over of local markets and companies.”

It is also important to remember that the American government has tried and failed at attempting to minimize global trade at a level like this before. We must avoid tit-for-tat protectionism that could lead to global recession.

There is a disparity when people hear the words trade and protectionism. People often categorize one as more positive and the other as negative.

This biases people against the idea of free trade, creating a disconnect between what economists agree to be the ideal trade policy and the trade policy most favored by American voters.

If countries impose tariffs on American products and brands, the United States will impose retaliatory tariffs against those countries, which leads to worse outcomes for the citizens of both countries.

During the Great Depression, a lot of countries imposed protectionist measures in order to protect domestic jobs. Because so many countries did this, trade fell heavily and the global economy declined even further.

Laurent Belsie, a senior business editor for the Christian Science Monitor, wrote an article detailing how the nation’s attempts to protect domestic production led to a global recession. Trade enables better choices for consumers and lower prices. Protectionist policies often cause prices to increase and quality to decrease due to lower competition.

The allocation of resources becomes inefficient as countries that are less efficient at manufacturing a certain good have to manufacture more of it themselves rather than allowing other countries with comparative advantage in a product to manufacture that and specialize in areas they are more efficient in. Any country that previously had access to EVs that were widely manufactured and bought could potentially face a shortage, which would affect their own economy and other nations’ economy and their economies and so on.

Also, the policy could backfire and producers also face extra costs if exporting and losing access to large foreign markets which negatively affects domestic job markets which is exactly what the government is trying to improve.

?Tariffs will and always disproportionately affect the less wealthy more than those in the top tax bracket.

No, only making a tax credit for EVs for certain automakers will not send our economy and global trade into a frenzy, but it will burden the heavy load we are carrying right now.

I cannot definitively say that a simple tax policy will be the downfall for the American economy, but along with a variety of different global events, it pushes you to believe that the narrative of entering another depression is alarmingly realistic.