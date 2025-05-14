Share:

On May 3, Anthony Albanese was re-elected as Prime Minister of Australia in a landslide win that echoes a step back from heavy conservatism that we’ve seen in other countries following Donald Trump’s rampage in the U.S. and other countries.

I know you’re likely thinking Trump has nothing to do with foreign elections, but after Trump shoved his nose into everyone’s business and imposed frightening tariffs, these elections featured a heavy topic of Trump.

It’s really not a stretch to say the Australian election was heavily influenced by Trump, seeing as the center-right Liberal Party leader (don’t get confused, it’s a conservative party), Peter Dutton, has essentially copied Trump’s style of rhetoric. Dutton so closely resembles Trump’s character that he’s earned himself the name “Temu Trump,” which is to say he’s an off-brand Trump wannabe.

Dutton has even copied some of Trump’s most notable topics, such as the claim of too many migrants and the claim that popular media outlets are “hate media.” I’m pretty sure Trump has spat that exact term out of his mouth on one of his many rampages.

So we can see a clear connection between the current U.S. president and the loser Liberal Party leader, but why was this connection so important in the Australian election?

Tariffs.

Tariffs have now shown an increased presence in foreign elections simply because Trump has wildly increased tariffs on said countries. Just at the end of April, we saw a similar situation with Canada’s election, where Mark Carney, the Liberal Party leader, was elected as Prime Minister over the conservative opposition leader Pierre Poilievre. Carney made it a point to say that Trump “wants to break us so America can own us,” referring to the tariffs and the threat to their sovereignty.

The Australian election mirrors what had just played out in Canada. Although the tariffs imposed on Australia aren’t as steep as other countries have seen, tariffs were still a worry for many Australians.

The candidate’s ability to handle or control the action Trump takes against foreign countries seemed to be a notable topic of the Australian elections, so when Trump shared his “Liberation Day” announcement, it appeared a Trump wannabe with a trumpian strategy was not what Australia was looking for, but rather someone who counters that.

Dutton was planning to attempt exactly what Trump has done in his first 100 days, such as cutting 41,000 federal jobs and ending “woke” agendas in schools, but it’s unclear why he thought that was what Australians wanted.

It seems that after watching the U.S. once again be under control by someone who wants all-out power, Australians wanted to avoid that same fate.

