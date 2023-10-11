Last year, I woke up to the most surreal news when President Joe Biden forgave my outstanding student loan debt and declared me almost debt free. This week I was reminded that 6 out of 3 people decided that was stupid and slapped me in the face with my debt again. Now after three years of payments being paused, millions of Americans are coming face to face with their student loans again, but some know their debt will never be paid off.

For college graduate Cass Neumann, the original loan forgiveness plan drastically changed how she viewed her debt.

“It made it into an amount that felt like it’s still large and daunting, but it took out enough of them that it didn’t seem as scary and looming,” Neumann said. “It also made approaching repayment less scary.”

Biden has introduced other forms of debt relief to combat the loss of his original loan forgiveness plan and keep his campaign promise. This summer, the administration released Saving on a Valuable Education or SAVE plan, a new income-driven repayment that has lowered minimum payments per your household income and provides the option to prevent accruing interest on unpaid loans. It’s a step in the right direction for those struggling with large monthly payments. But the aid isn’t enough if paying off your loans already seems unattainable on top of dealing with rising inflation, rent payments, and the cost of health insurance.

“I’m in a spot where I have so much student loan debt that I don’t even care about the interest, because it’s irrelevant because I will never pay my loans off.” Neumann said. “It’s so high that it’s a number that doesn’t exist for me to pay off. So for me, it doesn’t matter if it’s accruing interest or not because it’s a fake number that I will never reach. So it’s just going to be more of a fake number.”

And while the cost for attending a 4-year college has nearly tripled since 1980, the federal government has done little to adjust aid for students. Pell grants received its largest boost in over a decade just this year with a $500 raise. But what kind of financial relief is a pell grant supposed to give when at most it only supports 29% of the average cost of tuition?

There are a few hacks to this very flawed system. Enrolling in a community college is an option to cut down on your high education cost in the future. Also, if you are currently a part-time enrolled student at PCC with student debt, your loans will automatically be placed in deferment. That is the case for student Virginia Olney who has been enrolled in various California Community Colleges since the pandemic.

“I don’t have to start paying them soon, but I do dread it every day.” Olney said. “I have like 30 grand in loans from two years at a private school that I went to when I was 18 because I just was told to go to college, as we all are. And then once the pandemic happened, I was halfway through my bachelor’s degree. And just kind of had to start from scratch if I didn’t want to take out loans to do zoom school. Basically, I was gonna have to leave that school and start elsewhere.”

And while Sallie Mae made a cute little blog post telling borrowers they are expected to repay loans, 44% expect their loans to be forgiven.

“In my mind’s eye, I will find some loophole,” Olney said. “Like I will take a ceramics class for the rest of my life, or one of these days debt will be forgiven, or I’ll win the lottery.”

In the end, repayments are just a reminder that a choice we possibly made as teenagers in a very flawed system, had consequences larger than we could ever imagine for our adulthood. For Neumann, she’s almost seven years out of school.

“It’s a hole that will negatively affect me,” Neumann said. “And there’s no getting out of it. It’s just the path of least damage.”