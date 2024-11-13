Share:

It seems that almost every two years, a new group of people discover Tyler, The Creator’s older music and flip a table about the subject matter he included in his art from the embryonic stage of his discography. While it is absolutely no secret that his past lyrics have been comically offensive and problematic, it seems that no matter how hard people try to cancel him over it, the campaign to denounce Tyler Okonma never gains any momentum. Tyler’s tremendous influence and growth into the mainstream proves that it’s almost useless for people to try to cancel someone for past lyrics that don’t pertain to reality.

There’s a few huge reasons as to why Okonma’s career hasn’t been grinded to a halt by any sort of angry mob.

First off, the music collective Odd Future–that Okonma essentially led–built their brand image on creative freedom and being rebellious kids who wanted nothing more than to have fun. They didn’t care about any sort of proper societal norms and really just did what they wanted to.

When Okonma rapped about violent subject matters such as murder, rape, cannibalism, and suicide, it never came from too personal of a mindset. His first mixtape and first two studio albums were all almost completely conceptual and a part of a trilogy fans have dubbed “The WOLF Trilogy.” The trilogy’s narrative consisted of characters such as Dr. TC, who is Tyler’s therapist, Wolf Hayley, who is Tyler’s main alter ego, Tron Cat, Ace, and Sam; to name a few. All of the characters represent the darkest sanctums of Tyler’s mind. The “WOLF Trilogy” is essentially almost entirely fictional, with Tyler even saying it himself in the opening seconds of “Radicals” on “Goblin.”

There are moments where Tyler drops the alter ego act, specifically when discussing sensitive personal matters. These include his hatred of his absent father on the songs “Bastard” and “Answer,” and when he raps about his first hand experience of the passing of his grandmother on “Lone.”

So with all that in mind, it should be realized that his first three major musical releases were almost entirely fiction. Even though the lyrics are still incredibly problematic on songs such as “Tron Cat” and “Sarah,” they were mainly being presented mainly for cheap shock value, and less so from an actual misogynistic and violent perspective.

It also isn’t a new thing to try and cancel Tyler, The Creator either. Publications, fellow musicians, and entire countries have been denouncing Okonma for YEARS now. Back in 2011, Sara Quin called out Okonma for his use of homophobic slurs in an open letter. Quin essentially claimed that the media was enabling misogyny and homophobia by praising Okonma’s music. Okonma was also banned from entering Australia and the U.K. for various sets of years due to the lyrics and subject matter found on “Bastard” and “Goblin.”

With all of this information taken in, it should be noted that Okonma has expressed regret for the lack of maturity on these past releases, and has also expressed further regret for some of his past antics, such as harassing Selena Gomez on Twitter.

It’s incredibly important to recognize that his music has definitely matured with every single album release. He has ditched the use of homophobic slurs and shock value, and has rather included introspective lyrics regarding his life, fame, sexuality, and relationships. This shift in subject matter occurred right as “cancel culture” began to make serious ground as a movement.

The most important factor to all of this however, is the fact that Okonma has never attempted to hide any of his past blunders or lyrics, and has even embraced some of his old songs such as “Yonkers,” and the aforementioned “Tron Cat” by including them in recent live sets. So while Okonma’s past lyrics and actions would definitely be seen as problematic and downright unhinged nowadays, his maturity and evolution, along with his loyal and expanding fan base, have proven to be the biggest factors as to why he is embraced by mainstream pop culture in the present.

