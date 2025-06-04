Share:

The prospect of actor and sports commentator Stephen A. Smith running for president as the Democratic candidate is ridiculous, and is not going to provide any positive momentum for the Democratic Party.

There have been multiple mentions by Smith that he is going to run for president in 2028 and as time goes on what seemingly began as a rumor is evolving into something more serious.

Smith, better known as “Stephen A.,” is not a political figure, and putting him in the presidential race for 2028 is going to continue to weaken the position of the Democrats against their right-wing counterparts.

As we’ve seen in previous election years, the Republican Party has been quick to jump down the throats of democratic candidates and invalidate their ability to run the country. In 2020 we had “sleepy Joe” and in 2024 there was talk of Kamala Harris “sleeping her way to the top.” Despite how silly this mockery may seem, people who are genuinely swing voters are going to be influenced by the media spin they see online.

If the Democrats were to put up Smith as their candidate, the image of that from a marketing standpoint would be terrible. Both Biden and Harris faced relentless criticism from the right during their campaign trails and they both had prior experience as senators and vice presidents. Smith entering the race as an entertainment figure would be an absolute joke and would provide zero incentive for voters to vote blue in the 2028 election.

In addition to the fact that selling Smith as a candidate to voters would be a beyond difficult task, there’s also the fact that an opinionated sports commentator is likely unfit to run the country. Without any prior experience as a political figure, Smith would be running as the president of the United States based on his personal opinions and his mass communications degree. Following Trump’s presidency, the country needs somebody who is going to clean up his mess from his tariff war among any other destructive policies he puts in place, not another media personality.

Subsequently being elected for president in 2024, Donald Trump has filled his administration with media personalities from Fox News such as Pete Hegseth, Dan Bongino, Tammy Bruce, Sara Carter, and more. Although much of Trump’s cult-like following has supported this, many people are not in favor of the reality TV show that is the United States government. Comments under this Newsweek article read “The majority of these Fox 23Trump-picks are not even remotely qualified for the posts they were hired for,” and “So first they were fake journalists and now they’re fake government officials?” Matching the energy of the Republican Party by putting Stephen A. up as the democratic candidate is not going to seduce voters who are looking to escape this kind of chaos. Democratic voters are traditionally more educated and many voters from both sides are yearning for someone qualified and responsible to take over the presidency come 2028.

Follow: