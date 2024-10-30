Share:

In 2022, Pasadena voters were given the chance to impact the future of Pasadena City College when Measure PCC was on the ballot. Upgrading technology, infrastructure, as well as improving student access to courses in trade, STEM, and medical-adjacent fields were what the measure defined the $565 million in bond money’s purpose to be. This measure, fortunately for the school, passed, and we see the results of this funding in the institution. Measures such as this one allow for education to be a valued priority. Through measures like Measure PCC, voters are helping students reach their goals in institutions that meet standards of technological modernity and infrastructural safety.

In the local 2024 election, voters are given another chance to similarly impact students, their learning environments, and educational communities. Now on the ballot are Measures R and EE, which would allow for funding to be directed towards the betterment of public schools in Pasadena, Altadena and Sierra Madre. These measures would greatly improve the conditions of students and teachers who deserve to work together in schools that are safe, modern and conducive to a productive learning environment.

Students of PCC are among those who benefit from the passing of a measure that intends to ensure the best learning environment. PCC prides itself– and rightly so– in its providing a myriad of resources to students, including the most innovative spaces in which students learn essential career skills.

PCC’s own classrooms and labs, whether those be labs for medical career training, trade programs, or jewelry fabrication, allow for students to get a quality education in a supportive setting, where there is access to mental health support through the Mental Health and Wellness Center, technology resources in the Shatford Library, and changing infrastructure, most recently exemplified by the current construction of the Armen Sarafian Building.

The students of Pasadena Unified School District, Altadena, and Sierra Madre public schools deserve exactly the same: quality classrooms where they spend their time learning, quality mental health support which will allow them to feel emotionally supported, quality technology which they can learn from and utilize, and quality facilities where they will be safe, and in the case of those with disabilities, have more access to campus spaces.

The ever-evolving environment of PCC is just like an ideal educational setting for the younger counterparts of PCC students, as every student and staff member in any educational facility deserves for the setting they spend their time in to be a well-structured one, both in the literal and metaphorical sense.

Voting yes on Measures R and EE would support young learners– potential future PCC students– in reaching their goals and pursuing knowledge in environments that are encouraging and inspirational. If students know they have access to progressive technology and are learning inside buildings with stable roofs, efficient air conditioning systems, accessible features and dependable plumbing, they will likely feel more motivated to be the best students they can be.

Teachers are also incredibly deserving of the benefits that this measure offers them, which includes affordable housing and better wages. These are the people who have spent their time working to help their students for days, weeks, and for some, years. Historically, many teachers have paid for school supplies out of pocket, proving difficult due their often-minimal finances, a result of wages that are far too low for their work.

A secure place to call home, along with a fairer wage, are a standard that needs to be set for our educators.

According to Measure R, a general obligation bond measure, its passing would enable the District to “expand classrooms for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math; upgrade Career Education labs; replace leaky roofs; and repair deteriorating electrical, plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning systems.”

Additions could also be made to local schools to improve accessibility in classrooms, playgrounds, walkways and restrooms, allowing for disabled students, staff and visitors to navigate a campus more comfortably. Special education facilities, counseling, and mental health programs would also be made more accessible through their expansion.

Students aren’t the only factors in this equation of funding that would benefit: affordable housing for teachers would also be built, ensuring that educators have a place to live without the worry of having to move due to an increase in rent or housing costs.

The adoption of Measure EE, a parcel tax measure, would “expand programs for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM); enhance career training and college readiness courses; provide competitive wages for teachers and staff and hire counselors and mental health professionals,” according to the ballot.

Since this measure’s approval would allow for the wages of staff and teachers to increase, deserving educators will receive more income, which would relieve the massive financial worry that many teachers have.

If you attended public schools within Pasadena, Altadena, or Sierra Madre, wouldn’t you have wanted these benefits? Can you see the importance, rather, the need of modern, inclusive, expansive resources for students? The students who hope for opportunities to gain careers in the sciences or arts, the students with disabilities who need accessible features on their campus, the students who learn inside outdated buildings– can you see that their futures are in your hands?

Do you sympathize with the teachers of PUSD, who work patiently and tirelessly to help their students learn? They make detailed lesson plans, they instruct rooms full of children, they often buy supplies for their classes with money from their own pockets. These are people who have received less pay than what they deserve. Can you understand their need for secure, affordable housing, and wages that match the amount of effort that they put into their work?

If voters can imagine themselves in the places of those who these measures will affect, they will understand the very necessity of why R and EE must be adopted.

If students, whether those that this measure will affect or otherwise, are expected to excel, reach their potentials, and have successful educational careers– as there often was pressure to do within PUSD schools– they should be given the resources and classrooms needed to foster productivity and curiosity, to further motivate them to pursue as much education as possible.

To further understand the necessity of Measures R and EE, visit investinpusdprogress.com.

