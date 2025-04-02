Share:

There have been a lot of complaints over the years as Disney continues to release more and more live action remakes of their iconic animated movies, though until recently, those movies have still made a lot of money in the box office, making it seem as though the complaints were just talk. The Little Mermaid, released in 2023, made less than the other movies, most likely because a black girl was cast in the role and people were angered at that. When Rachel Zegler was cast as Snow White, the complaints started about a Latina girl being cast as a character whose name comes from her skin being as white as snow.

As Rachel started being asked about Snow White in interviews and doing early press for the film, the hate storm started and just got bigger and worse from there. What caused this hate? Some comments about the animated version of the film that people didn’t take too kindly to. Suddenly, this girl who had just had her film debut in West Side Story, with a promising career ahead of her, was getting intense hate. The comments went from calling her “ungrateful” to saying that she was extremely unlikeable in interviews.

The question is, is she really that unlikeable? Or are people projecting their feelings about her comments regarding the movie’s predecessor onto her? Does someone really deserve that much hate for simply having an opinion? My answer? No one deserves that much hate for stating their opinions, and she didn’t really do anything wrong. She just said some things that ruffled a few feathers and happened to not fit the physical description in the original stories–a problem that was actually addressed in the film by changing the origin of the character’s name. Instead of being described as having white skin, she was now born during a terrible snow storm that she and her parents survived. While some people won’t be satisfied with that reasoning–either because they changed the source material or because of their opinions of Zegler’s comments while doing press for the movie, I thought it was a reasonable change to accommodate the color of her skin.

What comments did she make that people thought were so bad, anyway?

In a D23 interview with Rachel and Gal Gadot, Zegler commented that she was scared of the original movie as a kid, and recounted a story about going on the ride Snow White’s Scary Adventure. She pointed out that it didn’t really sound like a ride for a kid anyway. She said that after that, she hadn’t watched the movie again until prepping for this movie. It sounds more like Zegler was traumatized by the ride and maybe even just by the name of the ride and its associations, rather than actually being afraid of the movie itself.

At the same event, when asked about the new version of the movie, Zegler pointed out that it’s not 1937 anymore, and stated that the original movie is “dated,” in this case, neither statement was actually false. Maybe fans didn’t feel like she should have talked that way, given the fact that she’s the star in the remake. She hasn’t been the first actress in a live action remake to discuss updating the source material for a new generation. Halle Bailey, Naomi Scott and Emma Watson had all made similar comments about their own live action movies. Some of those changes also got criticized, but not in as strong of a way. It seems a little hypocritical that she comes as the latest in a long line of live action Disney Princesses who have made similar comments, but she’s the only one who gets roasted so strongly for it. Though she has received some support.

“Stories have always evolved with society. As our world changes, so do our fairytales. And if diversity helps more people see themselves in those stories, what’s the harm in that?” film critic Leonard Maltin said.

Perhaps the comment that put people off the most was referring to the prince in the original animated movie a stalker. That comment may be a bit extreme, but when compared to the new version of the movie where Snow White and her love interest get to spend more time together before the “true love’s kiss” scene, maybe it softens the idea of him kissing her without her consent while she was unconscious. This concept has been getting a lot of negative attention in both the original Snow White and Sleeping Beauty films, even before this version of Snow White was announced. Can Rachel Zeglerreally be faulted for feeling bothered by that scene when so many other people have felt the same way in recent years? If giving a little more context to their love story makes that scene easier for people to handle now, I don’t really see what the problem is.

“One of the core points in our film for any young woman is remembering how strong you actually are,” Zegler said in one of her interviews.

Adding storylines about inner strength to a movie remake of an 88-year-old movie doesn’t seem like it’s all that bad of an idea, and out of anyone else’s mouth at this point, I don’t think it would have been taken that badly. Maybe it’s because Zegler has been much more outspoken this time about sharing her opinions of the original storyline that just rubbed people the wrong way, but that doesn’t mean that she deserves the hate for having opinions about a movie.

In the end, Snow White didn’t just have that disappointing box office, it tanked at $43 million domestic opening weekend and people online are revelling at the empty theatres nationwide. The silver lining is that the audience score on Rotten Tomatoes is up to 74%, showing that the people who are seeing it are, for the most part, enjoying the movie. There’s a possibility that may lead more people who didn’t originally want to watch to see it.

