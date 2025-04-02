Share:

Jeffrey Goldburg, the Editor-in-Chief of the Atlantic, knew about the bombs the U.S. had planned to drop on Yemen two hours before the bombings actually occurred. He had been added to a group chat with a multitude of high ranking members of the Trump administration, none of whom noticed the editor was included in their Signal chat. They discussed the bombing of Houthis, and their apparent disdain for Europe. They also texted emojis in response to war plans. Then, in a grocery store parking lot, Goldberg watched as the bombs fell, and the celebratory messages came in. When he realized the group chat was real, he exited the group chat, and published the texts in an article titled “The Trump Administration Accidentally Texted Me Its War Plans.” This is one of the most ridiculous, and truly idiotic things an American administration has done, rising up in the ranks with Nixon’s Watergate and the Monica Lewinski scandal during the Clinton administration.

The now infamous group chat was called “Houthi PC small group.” It was created by the National Security Advisor, Mike Walz, the same person who accidentally added Goldburg to the chat. There were 17 other members of the Administration included in the chat.

Scott Bessent, Treasury Secretary, “Scott B.”

Brian McCormack, chief of staff for the National Security Council, “Brian”

Pete Hegseth, Defense Secretary

Dan Katz, the chief of staff for Bessent

Joe Kent, acting as chief of staff for Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard

Stephen Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff for policy “S M”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio “MAR”

Mike Needham, counselor and chief of staff to Rubio

John Ratcliffe, CIA Director

Susie Wiles, White house chief of staff

Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence, “TG”

JD Vance, Vice President

Steve Witkoff, Trump administration’s special envoy, has been aiding the administration with international negotiations and prisoner swaps

Alex Wong, Walz’s aid

Walker Barrett, likely a senior staffer on Waltz’s national security team.

Jacob, unknown

A day after Goldburg’s article was published, a hearing took place on Senate Hill. Democratic senators on the Senate Intelligence Committee pushed back aggressively against claims by CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who both said that none of the information was classified.

“My communications, to be clear, in a Signal message group were entirely permissible and lawful and did not include classified information,” Ratcliffe testified.

Gabbard refused to say whether she was on the Signal chat group, which is completely ridiculous, and brings into question just how far these people are willing to go when it comes to lying for personal gain.

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the ranking Democrat on the committee, called on the intelligence officials to release the material in the group chat. They refused.

“If there was no classified material, share it with the committee,” Warner said. “You can’t have it both ways. These are important jobs. This is our national security.”

Signal is a private, encrypted messaging app that allows users to send text messages, make voice and video calls, and share media securely. Despite this, it is not meant for classified military operational plans. Along with the casual nature of the text chain, which is technically allowed, the situation from the very creation of this group chat shows a complete disregard for the seriousness of something like bombing Iran backed Yemeni terrorists.

Senator Warner said it best when he described the actions of the national security leaders as “sloppy, careless, incompetent behavior.”

Because we are living in a time where the administration can seemingly do anything they want (and use any emojis they want) there have been little to no repercussions for this massive oversight.

“This case has been closed here at the White House as far as we are concerned,” press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Monday. “There have been steps made to ensure that something like that can obviously never happen again, and we’re moving forward,” she said.

It can be hard to take anything Karoline Leavitt says seriously, but in this case, it seems like she is being purposefully obtuse. As press secretary, she has a duty to relay information from the white house to the press, and simply brushing this aside makes it clear that the White House doesn’t care about an insane information leak such as this, or they don’t understand how bad this makes them all look.

Leavitt continued on social media that no classified material was discussed on the thread, and said “terrorists were killed and that’s what matters most to President Trump.” We already know that this is not the case. Her reiterating this point only pushes the narrative that adding the Editor-in-Chief of the Atlantic to a signal group chat discussing covert military operations should just be brushed aside. It can not be brushed aside. This was a massive breach in security, risking not only lives, but the reputation of the U.S. as a whole.

