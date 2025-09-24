Share:

The infamous Luigi Mangione is the alleged CEO-killer turned social media’s favorite white boy. His face was wanted by law enforcement, now wanted by fast fashion. With the emergence of a recent listing on the global fast-fashion megacorporation website, Shein, morbid irony stalks Mangione’s ongoing trial. The very man who became a symbol against corporate exploitation is now being commodified by one of the most exploitative corporations in the world.

In December of 2024, Luigi Mangione was arrested for the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. His act of violence was met with both harsh criticism and applause from the American public for his stance against corporate greed.

Following his arrest, Mangione sparked praise across social media platforms, with many viewing his deed as an act of vigilante justice against money-hungry health insurance companies. He was embraced for representing many Americans’ long-held frustrations towards the country’s lack of accessible healthcare.

Branded as a hero on TikTok, many admirers created fan edits and wrote love letters to Mangione in support. His online popularity inspired one vendor of Shein to advertise their $11.69 white, button-down shirt using Mangione as the model, despite his inability to do so amid his arrest.

“The image in question was provided by a third-party vendor and was removed immediately upon discovery,” said a spokesperson of Shein to ABC News. “We are conducting a thorough investigation, strengthening our monitoring processes, and will take appropriate action against the vendor in line with our policies.”

“The image is low resolution, but there are a few signs that it might be AI-generated or manipulated,” said Henry Ajder, a generative AI expert.

Whether the image was provided by a third-party vendor or not, the concept of AI-generation or photo manipulation being used to advertise a product raises deeper ethical concerns on dishonest advertising and lack of consent. The practice of using unconsenting models in fabricated advertisements is dangerous and prioritizes profit over ethical considerations.

With Shein being one of the biggest fast fashion companies in the world, its entire business model relies on the continuous consumption of cheap materials and cheap labor. Its unethical practices leave workers left tirelessly attached to their sewing machines without a livable wage in unsafe working conditions.

According to Public Eye, a Swiss human rights advocacy group, factory workers at Shein regularly work 75-hour weeks for low wages, despite the company’s pledge to improve working conditions within its supply chain.

For a man who had a handwritten manifesto that criticized the health insurance industry for “continu[ing] to abuse our country for immense profit”, the usage of Mangione’s face for a megacorporation infamously dependent on the exploitation of its workers contradicts everything Mangione actively despised. The irony is even clearer knowing UnitedHealth Group, the parent company of United Healthcare, earned $372 billion in revenue in 2023. Its presence as a health care giant and the company’s grotesque wealth made it a target for Mangione’s perceived failures of the American healthcare system.

As an adopted anti-capitalist symbol, the predatory attempt for a global fast-fashion company to profit off of his likeness reveals the humorless irony of Shein’s relentless pursuit of monetary gain in the endless cycle of capitalism. Shein’s ignorance towards Mangione’s condemnation of corporate corruption and greed reveals how even symbols of resistance can be consumed by the same profit-maximizing systems they fought against.

