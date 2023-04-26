Sixteen states in the U.S. have banned gender affirming surgery for anyone under eighteen. This includes top surgery for transgender men. Feminism has come a long way, however there are still laws that specifically criminalize women’s chests whereas no laws are currently in place which criminalizes men’s chests.

Top surgery is a procedure to remove breast or chest tissue. Before the breast tissue is removed the person is not legally allowed to reveal their nipple in public with the breast tissue still intact. Even though the nipple itself is the same before and after top surgery different laws are placed among them.

The primary difference between the average man’s chest and the average woman’s chest is the amount of breast tissue. A man’s chest is often wider, with smaller nipples, and a wider sternum.

Breasts are considered accessories to reproduction because they are not organs of reproduction. The politicians supporting the bans argue that only an adult, not a minor can consent. However their values of consent when determining what a person can do with their bodies is altered when discussing sexual intercourse. Of the sixteen states that have banned gender affirming surgery for minors, ten of those states recognize a legal age of consent under 18.

The Genderless Nipple account on Instagram challenges the double standard in the app’s anti-nipple policy with close-ups of men and women. This account shares extreme close-ups of people’s nipples in an effort to show that they look exactly the same. Instagram has only removed one image from the account, and it was of a male nipple. Instagram can’t tell the difference between male and female nipples.

The Genderless Nipple account asks, “So why even bother banning female nipples if they can be so similar?”

Not only is there very little difference between men and womens nipples there is also discrimination towards women’s nipples. Along with discrimination laws have been placed restricting women’s nipples in public, now laws are being placed limiting what people can do with their nipples in their own private matters.

Revealing your chest in public is still one right which men have in nearly every state while women do not. Changing your chest from that resembling a woman’s to that resembling a man’s can soon become a right nobody will have.

Numerous women have been arrested for being topless in public. This simply reflects the fact that men and women are not fungible with respect to the traditional understanding of what constitutes nudity. The Supreme Court has held that laws that make distinctions based on gender are unconstitutional. Laws that allow men to show their breasts in public but prohibit women from doing so perniciously further dangerous sexual stereotypes.

Gender-neutral bans on public nudity may or may not implicate other constitutional concerns such as freedom of expression but laws that treat men and women differently based on their inherent biological differences should be looked at by all of us with extreme skepticism. The United States Supreme Court has warned that sexual stereotypes and traditional mores about the sexes cannot justify laws that classify people differently based on their gender.

The “free the nipple” movement is about more than breasts. It’s about the principal, men are legally allowed to express themselves with or without a top in public while women do not have that freedom. Not only does this play a role in fashion, this also plays a role in mothers who are breastfeeding and face harassment simply for caring for their child in the appropriate manner.

The government already restricts women’s chests, now they are coming after trans people’s chests. When the fat is there the nipple is not allowed. When the fat is removed the nipple is allowed. The problem is not the fat, the problem is not the nipple. The problem is sexualization. The problem is the patriarchy.