The backlash Sabrina Carpenter has faced due to her seemingly provocative performance is unfounded and misogynistic and is no different from the criticism many other women in pop culture face.

Carpenter’s recent performance at the VMAs has been touted as overtly sexual and riddled with cursing and inappropriate gestures in between music sets.These “inappropriate gestures” include kissing a background dancer dressed as an alien and making a joke in between sets regarding oral sex.

While these kinds of outlandish and sexual jokes are nothing new in the pop music industry, it appears that many feel that the pop star’s younger fan base means that she should steer towards a more modest approach to her performance. However, when you look at the demographics of her fan base, the majority (34%) identify as millennial while 31% identify as Gen Z.

While Gen Z can accompany a broad range of ages from 27-12, it is very statistically unlikely that the majority of Carpenter’s Gen Z fanbase is composed of pre-teens.

Additionally, Carpenter is not responsible for monitoring her younger fans and what they listen to, as she is not their parent. Putting the blame on Carpenter for being a bad influence on her fan base is unfounded, as it is evident that the majority of her fans are in their late teens to late 20s.

Carpenter’s performance was not anything you wouldn’t see in a PG-13 movie, and just like you shouldn’t blame an actor for a child viewing their movie, Carpenter is not responsible for monitoring her younger fans’ media.

It seems that the cultural standard the majority of people hold when it comes to the parents being responsible for what their children view seems to disappear when it comes to young women in the entertainment industry.

We can see countless examples of female singers being targeted for being overly provocative, such as with Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, and Britney Spears.

Interestingly, in all these cases, these women began their careers as child actors who later branched out to form their own careers apart from the kids shows they made their debut on.

It is unrealistic to expect these women to cater to their young fans for the rest of their lives. Additionally, deeming it the responsibility of Carpenter and other female pop stars to act modestly at the behest of their younger fans is rooted in misogyny, as you are essentially asking a young woman to “mother” your own children and that she must conduct herself in a more modest way for “the sake of the children.”

Carpenter’s recent backlash only highlights the unrealistic standards that women face when they are in the public eye. Along with the idea that individuals who began their career as child actors must constantly appeal to a younger demographic for the rest of their career.

