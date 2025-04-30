Share:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made a statement implying that autistic people cannot lead normal lives at a press conference on April 16.

Kennedy stated that autistic children “are kids who will never pay taxes, they’ll never hold a job, they’ll never play baseball, they’ll never write a poem, they’ll never go out on a date. Many of them will never use a toilet unassisted.”

Kennedy’s assumption of autistic people couldn’t be more insulting to the autistic community. By assuming autistic people can’t lead normal lives, Kennedy isn’t only expressing a personal opinion, it is also reinforcing an outdated stereotype that continues to harm the millions of people on the spectrum.

Although Kennedy seems to have a good reputation based on his ban on synthetic food dyes, a lot of his ideas are filled with controversial medical theories. This isn’t the first time Kennedy has stated false facts about autism. Kennedy believes that vaccines are the cause of the rising number of autism cases, and owns an anti-vaccine nonprofit, the Children’s Health Defense (CDC).

It comes as no surprise that this vaccine theory is entirely untrue, as well as his idea that autistic people cannot lead normal lives. Kennedy’s idea that autism looks like a person incapable of living in normalcy is only present in one-fourth of those diagnosed with autism.

Coming from someone who is an advocate for health and human services, Kennedy’s comment is especially hollow. If Kennedy truly cared about those he claimed were harmed by environmental or medical policies, he would listen to autistic voices, not diminish them. Many in the autistic community are capable advocates for themselves, pushing for acceptance, not pity.

”People on the spectrum should be able to lead normal lives. At the end of the day, yes they do have disadvantages, but they are just like normal people,” said PCC student Laila Ramirez.

Autistic individuals are artists, educators, and leaders. To imply that they are incapable of normalcy is to ignore the lived experiences of the countless people who defy that stereotype every day. Kennedy’s statement is not only factually incorrect, it’s dehumanizing.

“There are people with autism who are able to play sports, have fun at school, and much more. I think it’s sad how RFK believes that people with autism are incapable when there are many who have shown they can achieve goals,” said PCC student Marcella Quintanar.

It is time we reject the idea that autism automatically means a lesser life. What is needed is support and not stigma. Kennedy’s remarks fail the test of empathy and understanding.

