It was 1787 when Habeas Corpus was made a part of the Constitution, allowing anyone in the United States to challenge their detention in court, until now. This past Friday, the White House Deputy Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller, announced that Donald Trump and his administration are working on having habeas corpus suspended, during a time when the Trump Administration is actively working to deport hundreds of illegal immigrants.

The U.S. Constitution states that this liberty could be suspended during a time of rebellion or invasion, which Donald Trump believes is happening when it comes to illegal immigration. This issue has been brought up since the civil cases of undocumented migrants are pending inside the courtroom. Since there is a significant population of undocumented people living in the United States, Trump feels that the manpower, the time needed, and the taxpayers’ money being invested in every undocumented migrant’s hearing is excessive. Trump’s presidency began on January 20, 2025, and on his inauguration day, he signed the Executive Order titled “Securing Our Borders” to combat illegal immigration into the United States, among other important policies. Since then, Trump has made it abundantly clear to Americans and unauthorized immigrants that he will stop at nothing to deport undocumented people, and without faltering on his promise, closed the border and has deported approximately 140,000 individuals in his 1st 100 days as President. Since becoming President for a second time, Trump has taken an oath to keep American citizens safe, and he has been prioritizing this since he took office again. If he wasn’t doing his job, then what kind of President is he?

The Democratic Party’s Attorney, Marc Elias, assured people that although the Administration is tirelessly working on banning this liberty on behalf of Trump, it has not been decided by the Deputy Chief of Staff, let alone the President.

“Congress has the authority to suspend Habeas Corpus, not Stephen Miller, not the president.”

Despite what Trump and his Administration may desire, it is decided by Congress whether to pass or reject this motion. It takes time for these decisions to be made, but people can rest assured now knowing that this is Congress’s decision and this choice is not in Trump’s hands anymore. We will have a team of Congress members deciding this fate for undocumented people. This fate is going to rest in the hands of members who might have a biased opinion toward the current President, and this could affect the outcome for undocumented people. Since it’s their job to put America first and make laws that affect American citizens, they may feel pressured to prioritize and express their loyalty to Americans over undocumented people.

Whether we like it or not, President Trump made a vow to protect our nation from foreign and domestic threats, and that translates to protecting American citizens. Citizens may think that it is frowned upon and he is just being mean and cruel. He is only doing his job as it is the President’s responsibility, and if he weren’t taking action, then he wouldn’t be helping to solve this country’s problems. America’s law was broken by coming here without proper authorization or falsified documents, and that is against the law. Now we have a President who values this serious issue so highly and he is not going to ignore this and turn a blind eye to the situation. He is going to crack down on it and solve it one day at a time. If a person wants to live and work here, they need to do it by following the rules and applying through the correct process. The process is long, but if this means not living in fear every day, then it is worth the wait.

Since there are immigrants that have come here illegally, Trump should apply his rules to all immigrants and not only to predominantly-colored immigrants because it isn’t correct to treat one group differently from another group of individuals. Illegal immigration has been an ongoing issue in this country for decades, but to tackle this issue head-on, there needs to be fairness and equality shown to all groups of immigrants not because of the color of their skin.

Revoking Habeas Corpus has happened four times in U.S. history, and if Congress were to pass this decision, then a lot of protests and deportations that have taken place recently would look a lot different in the future. The only unknown question to this is if and when this will happen, and only time will tell.

