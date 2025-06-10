Share:

In February of this year, I attended Dr. Darla Cooper’s presentation on Black Student Retention Rates for the Courier. Initially, the event was pitched as a potential news piece, until one of our writers made a counter-pitch arguing this issue wasn’t news, but history. As I attended Cooper’s presentation, those words rang true; Black staff and students alike voiced their frustrations of being tired of only talking about this issue instead of doing something about it. As a Black student, I wholeheartedly agree. Cooper’s presentation was very valuable and insightful but schools need to be more actionable; we’re tired of waiting.

I hadn’t realized how much my feelings were reciprocated by other Black students and staff until Cooper’s presentation. The data she collected included testimonies from Black students at PCC who expressed that being the only or one of the few Black students in their courses negatively influenced their relationship with the college. Similarly, I’ve often been the only Black student in my grade or my classes throughout my entire education. It is important when looking at the issue of Black student retention, to understand the feelings of the few Black students who remain. For us, being the few means the burden of representation falls to us. Since we’re typically the only Black people most of our peers ever interact with and know, how we act can inform the way they perceive our entire community. So, we often feel pressured to be stellar students or to engage in respectability politics.

Another issue with being the sole representation is the lack of support we receive. As a kid, I experienced bullying as the only Black person in my grade. It’s much easier to pick on someone without a community around them. This lack of diversity enabled a racist culture in the schools I attended as many people said the n-word and made racist jokes. Personally, things sometimes got physical. I’ll never forget being pushed around by one of my bullies as I tried to leave at the end of school. Instead of thinking I should defend myself, I thought I couldn’t hit him; the school would probably see me as this aggressive Black girl, so I never reported it. Things like this made school a dreaded environment for me; I hated going despite having great friends and good teachers. Similarly, just having Black support programs on campus isn’t enough; when the campus environment at large makes some Black students feel isolated or unwelcome, the bad can overshadow the good.

This doesn’t mean programs like Ujima and the Black Student Success Center aren’t important; Cooper and many students at PCC praised them. Several students expressed a need for those programs, with some complaining the college needs to do more to direct Black students to them. I agree; counseling and student outreach should prioritize informing Black students of these services. However, despite their existence, the issue of Black student retention is worsening; evidently, these initiatives aren’t enough. For one, some Black students don’t feel welcome to use these resources because of their differing cultural identity. Something like this might seem unfathomable to non-Black admins; it takes a personal understanding of Blackness to recognize these issues. I especially resonated with this as I am racially Black but culturally, African. It’s because of this difference that sometimes I don’t engage in Black programs; I worry that I’ll be perceived as different or intruding since I’m not culturally Black. So, perhaps promoting these programs and creating events for the African diaspora, meaning for Black people from all backgrounds, would encourage those of us from different cultures to use these resources.

To Black students, the main benefit of Black student programs was how they provided them with the representation and community they sought. However, not every environment on campus is like this. Most students on campus spend the majority of their time in class, so changes especially need to be made there. Cooper highlighted the need for culturally relevant curriculum and diverse staff. I remember being so excited to read A Raisin in the Sun in high school as the play features a Black female author and Black main characters.

However, even if a culturally relevant curriculum is provided, sometimes educators may lack the sensitivity or the cultural understanding to teach it. For example, I remember my White high school English teacher telling us before we read To Kill a Mockingbird, which deals with race, that the n-word used in the book was fine to read aloud and that the word “is an artifact.” Although a good teacher and meaning no harm, her comment was completely ignorant. The n-word wasn’t of some bygone era. I told her, for me, it was a living history; I heard it every single day from non-black peers in my less than 1% Black school. Hell, I couldn’t escape it when I was online either. I remember going on Roblox one time to relax from schoolwork only for other players to start spamming the n-word and racist jokes once they saw my Black avatar. I’d experienced similar things in the past, but I was so tired of dealing with it that I cried. Sure, most players on Roblox are young kids, but this just exposes how racist cultures and environments easily develop when parents, systems, and peers enable youth. This is also the case when the people in power don’t empathize with or focus on Black struggles. This was the experience of my childhood, and still experiencing this in my adulthood is a scary trend that sadly applies to several others like me.

This is why Cooper says hiring Black staff, especially in higher administrative positions, is crucial. Yet, some denounce these practices as biased, describing hires as undeserving. I experienced comments like these in high school. I remember two boys complaining that Black people would only get into college because of DEI. Ironically, they got notices they were failing their classes, but I, who was inherently undeserving, had straight As. DEI isn’t about choosing people of color over anyone; it’s about when deciding between two equally qualified applicants considering diversity. The reality is that these practices are necessary; people of color often get overlooked in the hiring process. How can the system be changed if we aren’t on the board? As a journalist at PCC, virtually all the administrators I’ve interacted with are White or White-adjacent. So, this feat would be especially difficult considering that there aren’t even many Black staff in lower positions here. Personally, after being at PCC for almost 2 years, I’ve only had one Black teacher. In my entire life…I’ve only had 2.

“The attrition rates for Black faculty are higher than anybody else’s because they end up being the only one in their department,” said Cooper. “…There’s a lot of emphasis on the hiring card and diverse pools, taking the bias out of the interview process…but there’s not much attention being paid once they’re in the door, how are you supporting them?”

My dad’s experience is representative of this. Before my family moved to California, we lived in the Midwest where my dad was working under a White dean. There, he experienced workplace bullying and was denied tenure in favor of new hires who were buddy-buddy with the racist dean. Moreover, my mom, who was attending the university at the time, was also targeted by that group of faculty and administrators. Instead of taking it to court, my dad decided to look for work elsewhere. As one of the few Black employees, he probably knew no one would support him, and finding work would be more difficult if he were labeled as a combative employee. He had a family to provide for and couldn’t jeopardize that. I get angry when I think about what my parents faced alone and what we lost. We were building a home; my sisters and I had friends we wanted to grow up with and my parents forfeited the community they built. Yet, I’m glad we left; I never want anyone to stay where they are mistreated, unsafe, or unwelcome.

Experiences like this can foster cynicism, as Black students and staff, sometimes we may think well, nothing has changed for our family or our predecessors, so why will it change for us? Black students and staff are doing the work, we’ve shown that we care, and we utilize our voices. As a journalist, I try to center Black issues because other journalists might not think or care to do so, silencing us in the process. Years ago, my dad wrote an essay on Black Lives Matter for the college where he worked. His piece is a testament to the relevance of Black faculty; they care and they understand, but we all lack the power to make systemic change. This is why it is so important to understand that the issue of Black student retention isn’t just a Black issue; this is an issue for all faculty and administrators regardless of race. All faculty and administrators should be doing all they can to make colleges like PCC a place where Black students feel welcomed and can succeed.

I hope that PCC can become a Black-Serving institution as it seems to want to be, seeing that the college invited Cooper for her insights. However, wanting isn’t enough; action is necessary. PCC needs at least a 10% Black student population to be considered for this process, but has far less than that at about 4%. Cooper’s data shows that a Black student’s chances of making transfer decrease by 20% if they’re low-income or a DSPS student and 70% if they’re on academic probation. On the other hand, their chances increase 20% if they’re part of programs like Ujima, 60% with academic counseling, and 310% if they pass transfer-level English and math in their first year. These statistics reinforce the importance of not only academic resources, but also connections. I’m a Black student who is an honor student, but I still need that representation and yearn for community. Our emotional needs cannot be ignored; few of us will succeed and most of us will opt for places that cater to us like HBCUs, making the retention issue worse.

For PCC, and all academic institutions, I have words for you. I’ll never forget how during Cooper’s presentation one student got emotional and said they’d been at PCC for 10 years, as long as Cooper’s data, because nothing had changed. If nothing continues to change, this will be the same story told 100 years down the line. I implore you on behalf of Black students and staff everywhere: do not forget us and do not ignore us. We may be tired but we’re still here, we’ve always been…but for how much longer?

Follow: