Grappling with the outcome of one of its most controversial and divisive elections, America’s TV screens are flooded with a myriad of controversial campaign ads advocating for one candidate or another. Much of this recent backlash has been attributed to a series of ads run by candidate Juan Ciscomani, a republican politician running for the seat of Arizona’s 6th congressional district.

In late September, Ciscomani published a series of political ads in which he clarified his stance on issues such as abortion and contraceptive care. However, it is evident that these advertisements are merely an attempt to swing voters in battleground states, by presenting a seemingly more center leaning stance on abortion, one of the most divisive issues in our country and is not an attempt to truly support victims of rape.

In one of his campaign ads, he addresses claims made by democratic opponent Kirsten Engel in which she claims that Ciscomani is against abortion under any circumstance. Ciscomani goes on to denounce these claims and go on the record to state that he opposes a federal abortion ban and believes that exceptions should be made.

“She knows thats not true, I’ve always accepted exceptions for rape, incest, and of course protecting the life of the mother,” Ciscomani stated in his advertisement.

Additionally another campaign ad released by Rob Mercuri, Republican candidate for Pennsylvania’s 17th congressional district showed Mercuri advocating against the criminalization of abortion.

“Demonizing women over healthcare choices is not right,” Mercuri stated in his ad

While these stances are relatively center-right leaning compared to rhetoric some in the Democratic Party uphold in regards to abortion. This was interpreted by many as a way for these two candidates to gain support from democrat voters in their respective states, both notorious for being contentious battleground states.

On the other hand one could interpret this as the emergence of a “new” more “socially” progressive GOP which is willing to compromise on stances such as abortion and reproductive rights.

However in a party which has been notoriously known to continuously denounce victims of rape and sexual assault, most prominently seen in the Republican Party endorsing Donald Trump. A man who has been found liable for 5 million dollars for attempting to cover up a sexual abuse abuse case. These promises of protecting abortion in cases of rape will most likely go unheard if the republicans gain control over the house.

It is clear that if a party is so quick to endorse a candidate such as Donald Trump, they are not looking to support women and victims of rape but are merely looking to win over key battleground districts.

In 2022, Ciscomani received 50% of the votes while Engels, the same opponent he is running for this year won 49%. Additionally Pennsylvania’s 17th Districts 2022 house race, democrat candidate Conor Lamb defeated Republican candidate Sean Parnell by only 2.7%.

It is evident that these promises of protecting abortion rights in the federal level and protecting victims of rape are merely ploys by these Republican candidates to win over more center leaning/ socially conservative democratics in these swing districts. This is even more evident when you consider that Ciscomani is actively being endorsed by Trump. Trump and the Republican Party as a whole are trying to clean up their controversial stance on abortion and paint themselves as protectors of rape victims.

However, If the Republican Party and the individuals who comprise it truly cared for victims of rape, they wouldn’t not be endorsing an accused rapist and would immediately drop funding for him.

