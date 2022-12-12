Qatar’s national team only played three matches in this year’s FIFA World Cup, making them the first host to be eliminated in the initial group stage. But with all the controversies in Qatar, their team being eliminated early on in the tournament has to be the least of their worries. From bribing FIFA officials back in 2010 to poor human rights, the host nation has continued to disappoint soccer fans everywhere since the start of the World Cup.

According to an article by the New York Times, the United States Department of Justice stated that Qatar bribed three South American officials for their vote before the announcement of the 2018 and 2022 hosts back in 2010. In fact, had it not been for hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar would not have qualified to play in the most anticipated sport event of the year.

“If you expected us to go very far in this tournament, then it will be a disappointment,” said Qatar coach, Félix Sánchez, in an article with ESPN. “Our goal was to be competitive.”

Qatar had more than a decade to build their team into a worthy contender before their time to host came, however, they spent that time denying accusations and improving their city visually, but not ethically.

It’s ironic that Qatar has invited soccer fans and media from countries all over the world, yet mistreats their own migrant workers. According to BBC News, foreign workers have had their wages withheld, their passports confiscated, and are being charged for working. A worker from India was also threatened by their employer for speaking out about nonpayment.

In addition to the chaos, there have been several World Cup-related deaths among these workers. Since the announcement of the 2022 host, Qatar has hired many migrant workers from countries like Pakistan, India, and Nepal to help prepare the country for the World Cup. In February 2021, The Guardian released an article claiming that 6,500 migrant workers had died since the announcement of the World Cup’s 2022 host. Since then, the Qatar Tribune responded in October of this year firing back after a professor revealed “the most widespread misinformation about Qatar.” More than a month later, The Guardian reveals that a Qatari official has said the number of migrant workers who have died from World Cup-related projects have been around 400-500. While there has not been a precise number, there are still arguments based on how Qatar has handled the situation. It’s not about how many deaths there have been, it’s about the fact that they have happened and there is still no improvement to the way workers are being treated.

Along with the mistreatment of workers, there has been mistreatment toward the LGBTQ+ community within the country and foreigner visitors. Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar. However, according to CNN News, Qatar government officials insist that Qatar is an inclusive nation where all are welcome.” The only thing being asked from visitors, is to not show any public display of affection as they are a conservative country. While being homosexual is technically allowed, Qatar does not want to see it. An American journalist, who has recently passed away in Qatar, was not allowed to enter the stadium for wearing a shirt with pride colors.

For a nation so intent on hosting the World Cup, Qatar has decided to address their lack of stadiums and hotels instead of larger social and human rights issues.