Share:

In typical Karen fashion, a conservative group launched a civil rights complaint of racial bias against the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD). Their 2023 lawsuit successfully terminated the district’s Black Student Achievement Plan (BSAP), a program formerly dedicated to realizing Black students’ success. This conservative group’s claim that race-based programs are discriminatory is exactly why the indoctrination curriculum they ardently fight against is needed.

Parents Defending Education (PDE), as this Virginia-based group calls themselves, insist they work towards “the restoration of a healthy, non-political education” for children. So why the hell did they go after LAUSD’s non-political program?

Well, groups like these often think teaching history through a non-colorblind lens seeks to guilt certain people. Newsflash: virtually every ethnic and or racial group has oppressed another; if someone feels guilty, that says more about them. Conservative groups also argue that this approach to education is a political weapon used by progressives to brainwash their kids. They don’t need to worry about that though. They’ve brainwashed themselves already since they view social justice work as a political agenda.

An emblem of social justice work, LAUSD’s Black Student Achievement Plan was created to remedy the “longstanding disparities in education outcomes between Black students and their non-Black peers.” This is a trend that has been reflected across the nation, pointing to a larger social issue. Historians and researchers alike have studied said phenomena, citing the history of Black enslavement as the cause of the group’s present-day socioeconomic inequality.

Simply put, slavery, an oppressive institution upheld by de facto and de jure racism, meant for centuries Black people had no economic or social freedom. They made no income, weren’t allowed an education, and couldn’t sustain basic family units. Even after slavery’s end, the Black community contended with systemic racism, forcing them to play a game of catch up in an already rigged system.

For those who doubt the profound effect of slavery, it has been discovered that inequalities even exist between Black descendants of slaves. Black families enslaved until the Civil War have remarkably lower income, education, and wealth today than those whose ancestors were free before the war. So imagine how much more exacerbated the disparities are between groups that directly benefited from slavery or never experienced enslavement compared to Black Americans.

Racial favoritism narratives purported by groups like PDE callously ignore these histories and ignorantly assume an equal, ideal world. It’s not surprising that PDE’s leaders and members are primarily White as this demographic has never had to contend with systemic inequalities because of their race. Rather than understanding their racial identity affords them privilege, they believe their societal position has been solely earned by merit. No one is denying that White people can be hardworking; this is a general skill, not an exclusive racial identifier. However, believing other groups aren’t doing as well as White people because they don’t want to work as hard, is rooted in racial superiority.

Nicole Neily, the president of PDE, also serves as an executive director and senior fellow at the Independent Women’s Forum. This group was created “to expand women’s options and opportunities.” The group also promotes equity feminism: the equal treatment of men and women by the state without challenging institutional inequality. PDE ignores social inequality, or as they like to say “oppressed” and “oppressor” groups. So, it’s pretty hypocritical that their founder is part of a group built to combat gender inequality

Neilly should be consistent; if she’s going to ignore the historical reality of Black Americans, why not American Women’s as well? Therefore, American women were NEVER treated as second class citizens and denied civil rights. And, if Neilly really wants to uphold the values of her forum, she should’ve never taken a leadership position. Her ability to choose only exists because women challenged various institutions, including the state.

The same goes for PDE’s majority women board. Any group that can be so blatantly contradictory has an agenda. This group’s members have shown they have the ability to recognize inequality, but purposefully deny its presence in systems that don’t benefit them. Approaches like these reflect the history of civil rights; some White women would work alongside Black women for women’s suffrage, but wouldn’t advocate against racism. People like that aren’t defending anything but their position at the top of the social hierarchy.

This is exactly why addressing history is relevant to ensure systems of oppression don’t persist while promoting the welfare of disadvantaged groups, like Black Americans. LAUSD’s Black Student Achievement Plan was instilled to close this gap, not to position Black students above other demographics.

Douglas Smith, a Black Student Success Specialist at PCC, highlights the issue with such rhetoric.

“I think what’s really going to harm these students is that a lot of these resources that come through black student achievement plans…are designed…to potentially address gaps in students’ experiences and education,” says Smith.

Before its termination, the plan showed some improvements in academic outcomes and student attitudes. LAUSD’s Black students placed higher than Black students statewide in English and Math. And, amongst surveyed students, 87% stated they were benefiting from BSAP while others felt the need for more resources.

Those who claim the plan hasn’t had a significant impact on Black students’ success are right. They’re only right because initiatives like these are often not given adequate funding or funding is misused. As seen with the BSAP as during the 2022-23 school year top-priority BSAP schools had not spent nor committed over 50% of the plan’s allocated funds, with at least 10 schools spending or committing nothing. Moreover, the BSAP, implemented in 2021, was ended this year thanks to PDE, preventing the plan’s long-term impacts from being assessed.

PDE isn’t the only culprit in this situation, the LAUSD is at fault too. For one, PDE’s all-lives matter approach has stolen opportunities and resources from those who need it most. The LAUSD cannot claim to be advocates for Black students when they so easily surrendered to the PDE’s complaint.

Now, the BSAP is available to all students as the School Plan for Student Achievement (SPSA). The Black community needs supporters who will do everything they can, not cowards who will kneel at the first sign of a fight. Some might say Black students can still benefit from this plan as it is for “all students.” Yet, Black students, who are often unwelcome and underrepresented in academia, may perceive these plans as exclusive and never opt-in. This is exactly why Black-specific spaces are necessary; Black students will feel a sense of community and acceptance, thereby encouraging their participation and success.

Another major injustice is the government subverting decades of civil rights reform by pacifying groups like PDE. The fact that PDE can claim racial bias under the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and have the court agree that race-based programs are discriminatory is ludicrous. Although the Act outlaws discrimination based on race, religion, sex, etc., laws aren’t followed simply because they exist. This has been seen throughout history like via the 13th Amendment which “ended slavery” but was circumvented by the clause “except as a punishment for crime.” This enabled slavery’s existence long after 1865, one that is echoed in the mass incarceration of Black men today.

These civil rights rulings regarding racial bias refuse to acknowledge that minorities aren’t equal because the law says so. To ensure equality, equity is necessary, meaning everyone receives the resources they need. Ergo, the government needs to create initiatives that actively benefit underserved communities and dismantle systemic barriers.

In the battle for equality, it is not enough to not be racist; anti-racism is the only way true change can occur. Teaching history through a critical race lens, meaning how race and racism impacts different groups, can only benefit students. This will allow today’s generation to learn social and historical truths so they can be more informed and empathic. It is also necessary to combat discrimination through specific support programs like the BSAP. If groups like PDE think programs and curriculum that address those truths are racially biased, then they need to end.

Follow: