On Monday, March 17, 2025, the Associated Press reported that the United States bombed Yemen two nights in a row, claiming to target Houthi leaders in the capital of Sanaa on Saturday, March 15. President Donald Trump warns Iran in supporting Houthi activity in the Red Sea.

Trump has found himself in the midst of chaos once again. Orders of airstrikes in Yemen have resulted in the deaths of 53 people and the injuries of 100 civilians. On the second night of airstrikes, US warplanes managed to launch more than 47 air raids, attacking seven provinces in Yemen. Sunday’s tragedy left 101 people injured, including women and children. Trump’s strikes were plainly aimed at the Houthi leaders, but with little to no regard for civilians.

On Monday, President Trump stated that he will hold Iran accountable for any assaults carried out by the Houthi rebels. Warning that the U.S. will continue to bomb Yemen until Houthi militants are stopped from attacking U.S. aircraft carriers.

“Every shot fired by the Houthis will be looked upon, from this point forward, as being a shot fired from the weapons and leaders of IRAN, and IRAN will be held responsible, and suffer the consequences, and those consequences will be dire!” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Trump emphasized that failing to follow his commands will result in severe consequences.

“To all Houthi terrorists, YOUR TIME IS UP, AND YOUR ATTACKS MUST STOP, STARTING TODAY. IF THEY DON’T, HELL WILL RAIN DOWN UPON YOU LIKE NOTHING YOU HAVE SEEN BEFORE!” Trump posted.

Houthi rebels are blamed for the two attacks on the U.S. aircraft carriers. However, US officials speaking anonymously to media outlets denied that any attacks took place. They stopped targeting ships in January after a ceasefire was announced between Israel and Hamas. Despite this, just recently last week, the Houthis announced that they will begin attacks after Israel cut off humanitarian aid to Gaza earlier this month.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responded to Trump’s demands, noting that he has no control in Iranian policies.

Araghchi said in a post on X that the U.S. government had “no authority, or business, dictating Iranian foreign policy,” and demanded that the U.S. “End support for Israel genocide and terrorism. Stop killing of Yemeni people.”

The Houthis’ attacks leading up to the U.S. airstrikes has aided the groups recruitment efforts. The Houthis’ Supreme Political Council declared that they would not be discouraged and would escalate the situation to a more severe and dire level. Since November of 2023, Houthis have been known to target dozens of merchant vessels in the Red Sea. Major shipping companies have been forced to stop using the Red Sea. About 15% of global sea trade passes through this route. Now many are forced to use an even longer route around Southern Africa.

“Nassrudin Amer, a Houthi spokesman, said on X: “Our position is clear and our demand is simple: lifting the siege on Gaza and saving the people of Gaza from starvation.”

Since the Trump administration has decided to exacerbate the situation to see whether this can halt the Houthi rebels, the greatest danger the Houthi face is executing exactly what Trump’s administration wants, war!

