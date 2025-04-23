Share:

It’s a strange time to be writing a political opinion column—even for a community college newspaper.

This week alone, hundreds of international students have had their visas revoked. Activists are being detained by agents in unmarked vans. A man was deported and imprisoned in a foreign country because of an “administrative error.” And the President of the United States was caught on a hot mic saying, “the homegrowns are next.”

As a writer, I’ve never been so hyper-aware of what I put out into the world.

I read nearly all of Project 2025 when the Heritage Foundation started making headlines last year. Even then, I remember thinking this presidency was headed for disaster. But I still clung to the belief that the executive branch would, at the very least, bow to the Constitution. As a student, a journalist, and a citizen, I’d be protected by some baseline rights—free speech, due process, the stuff we were told to memorize in high school civics.

Now, I’m not sure any of us can count on those rights at all.

The Constitution was written as a framework, a system of checks and balances. Yet somehow, this administration has managed to gaslight a decent chunk of the country into believing those protections are optional. Flexible. Negotiable. And the rest of us are left angry, anxious, and wondering if our names are already on some list— because we might have criticized Elon Musk for being an anti-union weasel.

Still, I can’t ignore the news this week. Because honestly? It’s a clusterfuck.

To start, Kilmar Abrego Garcia is still being held in El Salvador’s maximum-security prison, the Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo (CECOT). His deportation—despite legal protections and a court ruling that should have kept him here—has sparked what scholars are now calling a “constitutional crisis.”

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration must “facilitate Abrego Garcia’s release from custody in El Salvador and ensure that his case is handled as it would have been had he not been improperly sent.” In other words: fix the mistake. Bring him home.

Instead, the administration has refused to comply. And in typical fashion, Karoline Leavitt (my self-proclaimed nemesis) doubled down:

“Deporting him back to El Salvador was always going to be the end result. There is never going to be a world in which this is an individual who is going to live a peaceful life in Maryland, because he is a foreign terrorist and an MS-13 gang member… President Bukele confirmed that as well,” she said during the Press briefing.

Leavitt continued:

“So he went back to his home country, where he will face consequences for his gang affiliation and his engagement in human trafficking. I’m not sure what is so difficult about this for everyone in the media to understand.”

To answer Ms. Leavitt: what’s difficult to understand is the blatant disregard for facts.

The Trump administration has already admitted that Abrego Garcia’s deportation was an “administrative error.” That alone should be disqualifying. But instead of accountability, we get scapegoating—and a pile of unproven accusations with zero evidence shared with the public or, more importantly, the courts.

What we do know is that Kilmar Abrego Garcia lived in the U.S. for nearly 14 years. He worked in construction. He got married. He was raising three children with disabilities. The 2019 accusation against him came from Maryland police, who cited an anonymous source and assumptions based on his clothing. He denied any affiliation with MS-13 and was never charged with a crime.

His attorneys continue to push for his release. The courts have ruled in his favor. But the administration seems determined to rewrite reality.

Unfortunately, It’s not just court orders being ignored—it’s people, too. Earlier this month, the country saw one of the largest coordinated protests in recent memory: the Hands Off movement.

On April 5, millions took to the streets in cities big and small—Washington, D.C., Detroit, El Paso, Portland, Tulsa, and beyond. The message was simple: hands off our rights, our bodies, our books, our communities. Organized by a broad coalition of more than 150 advocacy groups, the demonstrations were a response to the Trump administration’s sweeping agenda, including mass deportations, anti-LGBTQ+ policy rollbacks, censorship of school curricula, and the gutting of healthcare and social safety nets.

In Los Angeles, protesters held signs that read “U wanted cheap eggs but you got Nazis and Measles,” and “censored by psycho babble.” In D.C., the march ended at Lafayette Square, just a block from the White House, with activists calling out a government they say is no longer accountable to the people. Protesters across the country waved upside down American flags, a signal of distress and emergency.

But don’t worry, the administration isn’t just coming for immigrants and protesters—it’s coming for institutions, too.

Take Harvard University. In early April, the Trump administration froze all federal funding to the university, claiming Harvard refused to comply with a series of White House demands. Those demands allegedly included reporting faculty affiliations, adjusting diversity programming, and allowing federal oversight of research grants. Harvard pushed back immediately, filing a lawsuit alleging the freeze was “retaliatory, unconstitutional, and a violation of academic freedom.” According to the university, this was nothing less than political punishment.

At a press briefing, Karoline Leavitt defended the move, saying “federal funding is not a right, but a privilege,” and accused Harvard of promoting “anti-American values.” She framed the decision as necessary for national security, though no evidence of wrongdoing has been made public (notice a pattern?). The American Council on Education issued a statement shortly after, warning that this kind of executive interference marks a dangerous precedent in U.S. education policy.

And if you think this is just about punishing one elite university, think again. The administration’s war on education goes even deeper. On March 31, President Trump signed Executive Order 14253, ominously titled “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History.” The order directs the Smithsonian, National Park Service, and other federal agencies to audit every monument and memorial removed since 2020—with the goal of reinstating any that don’t align with what the order calls a “patriotic historical narrative.”

This includes controversial statues of Confederate generals, colonial leaders, and anyone whose removal was part of past racial justice efforts. But the order doesn’t stop at statues—it also calls for the review of textbooks, museum exhibits, and federally funded public art. The American Historical Association condemned it as “an alarming intrusion into the work of historians and educators,” and warned that it amounts to historical revisionism on a national scale.

Legal scholars are already preparing lawsuits, arguing that the order violates the First Amendment and undermines the independence of educational institutions. Meanwhile, the administration is forging ahead, because as we’ve seen, they see court rulings as optional.

When institutions crumble, when facts are twisted and dissent is silenced, it’s not just policy on the line — it’s democracy itself. What we’re witnessing isn’t a string of isolated abuses, but a pattern. One that’s accelerating. So yes, it’s a strange time to be writing a political column. But it’s also the only time to be writing one. Because if we don’t speak up now, we may not get another chance.

Political Dissident was created by Amber Lipsey. The current columnist is Lily Regan.

Follow: