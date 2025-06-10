Share:

I had a whole plan for this week’s column. It’s my last as a student at PCC, and my final piece for the Courier. I wanted to write something neat – a tidy wrap-up of what’s happened in the U.S. since the start of the spring semester, maybe even include a call to action. A clean ending to a chaotic year.

But then Donald Trump announced he was sending the National Guard to confront protesters in LA.

I’ve always believed in protest – in showing up, even in small ways. I want to be able to look back in 45 years and know I didn’t sit still when it mattered. So on Sunday, June 8th, I put on a mask and went downtown.

In 2016, when the Women’s March took over LA, the air felt electric in a good way. Yes, we were marching because something awful had happened, but there was still joy – community, camaraderie. Strangers hyped each other up on the train. Food trucks lined the sidewalks. It felt like resistance and celebration.

Sunday wasn’t like that.

This protest – against ICE and the Trump administration in general – was shadowed by the night before: by broken windows, rubber bullet casings, and messages scrawled in spray paint. The streets buzzed with a different kind of anxiety.

I went with two friends. We came prepared: milk for pepper spray, all black clothes, emergency contacts Sharpied on our arms. We shared contingency plans – where to meet if separated, which family member had our locations. We knew the risks: that we might be arrested, tear-gassed, or shot with rubber bullets.

We weren’t arrested. But I can now say I’ve been shot at by police. And I know what tear gas does to your skin.

There seems to be this idea that people in LA hate each other. But when you threaten the livelihoods of those around us, we are willing to fight anyone, and anything.

