Everytime something in the media surfaces about an internationally significant situation, millions across the media, social media, and other forms of sharing become a cesspool of “armchair geopolitical experts.” It muddies the waters and dims the voices of those who actually need to be heard, which in this case is one’s with bombs being dropped on their homes, who are facing the brunt of ethnic cleansing, war crimes, genocide and the denial of their dignity as human beings.

The discussions that take place on social media should not outnumber or obscure the experiences of those facing these crimes. But, in this particular case, both Palestinaians and Israelis are facing this reality of the horrors of war, while many taking sides or dictating the future of this conflict sit comfortably a world away.

Not one single person living in conflict zones in this war cares or knows what your opinion on the conflict is, they just want to live their lives without the fear of a bomb being dropped on their homes, or terror on their doorstep.

This polarization exemplified here has likely always been a part of war. While not entirely known early in human conflicts, it is almost certain that human nature has always been to point fingers and cast blame on others when things do go wrong. Our closest human ancestor, the Chimpanzee is incredibly violent, pointing to the evolutionary origins of warfare and it being biologically passed down to humans.

Our innate actions and craving for violence and confrontation puts humans on a path of self-destruction and divisions, leading to wars, conflicts and in today’s age: Information warfare and self-righteous online blame games and wars.

Conflict was rare in hunter-gatherer societies, but became more common and prevalent as humans began to settle into better formed and established societies. This pointed to early wars and disputes that were often over land and resources, however ethnic, racial and religious tensions and differences can also be a sparking factor in war.

But blame and finger pointing can be traced to a single question, often lost when tensions boil over and we enter ‘the fog of war’, boiling down to the essential questions: What led to this war? Who is to blame? And of course the Chicken or the egg dilemma of war: Who fired first?

But, once a war begins there is no point of return that questions like that can be asked or even analyzed as things like polarization and divisions over its origins spread across the globe, or even just in the pockets of the global society that it impacts. It diverts away from the actual essential focus which should be the people who are caught in the middle of armed conflict. The questions should always be on a path towards peace, not the continuation of death and destruction.

Though at a certain juncture wars go beyond a point of no return, especially when no middle ground exists. The absence of a middle ground that explicitly calls for a cessation of any wars is limited to human rights groups, The United Nations and aid groups. Their power is much weaker than the governments waging those wars because a simple condemnation of the violence or a distaste for aggression does not end wars.

Another edge to armed conflict and the blame game, polarization and divisiveness is the use of propaganda to lead nations and large sections of the population into believing that war is just, or that someone losing their life doesn’t matter.

A prime example of this was when a majority of the American population was steered towards the belief that Iraq had Weapons of Mass Destruction, leading to massive public support for a war effort. While this contradicts the core tenets of polarization, it shows that if people are fed a certain narrative a large sector of the population can become united.

This is not unique to the recent justified uproar over the deteriorating situation in Gaza and Israel. This finger pointing has worsened exponentially since social media and platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter, became the “town square” of global politics and opinions. This is exacerbated by these platforms and their almost non-existent moderation which breeds finger pointing, blame and a sense of ideological supremacy for their users.

On the other hand, people are also confronted with the fact that 81 different countries across the world have what are called “cyber troops” who purposefully create disinformation about their adversaries to drive a viewpoint and game social media algorithms, feeding the flames of an already deep problem of misinformation being spread, according to a study published by Oxford in 2020. This actively drives polarization and increases unnecessary confusion into the thick fog of war, pulling away from the conversations about saving those directly impacted by the conflict.

The lack of moderation and monitoring can lead to the proliferation of hate speech towards those who are involved, graphic videos of the catastrophe of violence, AI generated content, and Video Games has the possibility of swaying and altering public opinion.

Discussion about the world and wars that polarize are a waste of time but happen anyways, exactly as satirical news sites like The Onion gets it more correct than the real news perfectly summing it up in a headline: “Hundreds of Multipronged Israel-Palestine Proxy Wars Currently Being Fought Across Local Facebook Groups.” released during the latest spate between Israel and Palestine.

“‘From neighborhood watch groups to dachshund-owner meetup groups, there is basically no page right now that is free from conflict,” said military analyst Sandra Langwade.’”

On a final note, not a single person who’s being directly impacted by wars gives a shit about your tweet on X, your Instagram post about your stance on the issue or your self-righteous need to spark conflicts in comment sections on Facebook, what matters is that we understand how we can actually strive towards peace.