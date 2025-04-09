Share:

After Playboi Carti’s long-awaited and highly anticipated album finally dropped on March 14, many fans are expressing incredibly mixed reactions, with some critical individuals claiming that the 5 years of waiting wasn’t worth the disappointment of the finished album. On the other hand, others are defending Carti, saying negative fans shouldn’t expect a perfect album and the new music just needs some getting used to.

Playboi Carti’s previous album, “Whole Lotta Red”, which came out in 2020, had very similar fan reactions to “Music”. After a few weeks, fans warmed up to “Whole Lotta Red” and completely changed their minds about the album. Sometimes new music just needs a few listens and a bit of reflection to enjoy.

“I think people just need to get used to listening to it, and then they’re gonna be like, oh wait, this is decent,” PCC student Hannah Hernandez said. “I think he did put effort, like 30 songs on an album is insane. I think people are just pissed off that he took so long to release the album.”

Although many fans seek the good in Playboi Carti’s new music, there is a community of fans who miss his older, more original style of rap music.

“I feel that his album did not live up to fan expectations, and he didn’t do himself any favors by delaying the album drop,” PCC student Jon Egurrola said. “I really like his older stuff compared to this new album.”

“I don’t think it was worth waiting 5 years for a low-effort album,” PCC student Diego Sandoval said.

For a very long anticipated album, Playboi Carti let many of his fans down with a seemingly low-effort album. Carti is notorious for trolling his fans about dropping an album for him to not release one, which is part of the reason why fans are upset by the fact that an album was released but did not meet their expectations.

It is expected for artists to slow down on releasing music after having a family, but can you consider Playboi Carti as a family man? After Playboi Carti had his first child Onyx with Iggy Azalea, every album release has been mediocre, but it isn’t because of his commitment to his family. Iggy Azalea has claimed that Playboi Carti isn’t much of a present father, and has gone as long as 6 months without contact with Iggy. So where is all of Playboi Cartis’ time going if it isn’t to his family or his music?

Although the album had 30 songs, fans were upset given the copious amount of time Carti had to record this album for it to turn out so badly. Playboi Carti’s new approach to rap music is annoying for fans who miss his early era of rap music. What made this album so obnoxious is Carti’s repetitiveness of phrases in his songs and lack of variety, which is surprising considering the number of tracks in the album.

Playboi Carti’s new album had an impressive amount of features on this album, including Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar, and more. Fans believe that if there are any good songs in the album, they are, at the very least, assisted by features.

“The album was alright, I only liked two songs,” PCC student James Chamchuen said. “Just because The Weeknd is in it too, that’s the only reason why I boosted it up.”

Playboi Carti has shocked his fans with his new style of rap, which didn’t work to his benefit, and has gone 2 for 2 in negative fan reactions after his album’s release. Maybe this album needs some getting used to as fans did with “Whole Lotta Red”, or maybe Carti should listen to fan reactions and bring back his original style of rap.

