Share:

Foolish. That’s the only word in mind when thinking or reading about Pete Hegseth, the United States Defense Secretary. In a department where strategy and development are favored, complete chaos has broken out due to his stupidity. Hegseth is foolish and has now officially demonstrated his lack of qualifications for the position.

Recently, Hegseth has committed outrageous and dangerous actions, such as sharing classified information about Yemen airstrikes in not one, but two unsecured Signal chats that included the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, Jeffrey Goldberg, and the other included Hegseth’s wife and brother. The classified information was no longer classified the second Hegseth hit send, which could have put many people in harm’s way.

This is obviously a huge issue and a rookie mistake. How does one accidentally add a journalist to a group chat about airstrikes, and what reasoning did Hegseth have for sharing this sensitive information with his brother and wife? That remains unknown, but both Hegseth and Donald Trump have offered vague excuses, such as stating it was a “bad signal,” whatever that means.

Hegseth’s most recent excuse is to blame the media, which is ironic since he was formerly a co-host at Fox News.

At the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, Hegseth claimed, “This is what the media does. They take anonymous sources, disgruntled former employees and they try to slash and burn people and ruin their reputations.”

Yes, Pete, the media is trying to ruin your reputation; it definitely isn’t your tendency to gossip.

If Hegseth’s group chats don’t worry you, his deny and blame technique should. Many were concerned about having Hegseth as the Defense Secretary; it was only due to JD Vance’s tie-breaking vote that Hegseth was confirmed.

One Senator with concerns about Hegseth’s qualifications and lifestyle was Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

“We need someone who will be sober, who is someone who has gained the respect and trust of the troops, and someone who has demonstrated that he can actually manage an organization — not just 40 people, which has been his experience — but that he’s really ready to take on an organization of 3.5 million people,” Warren stated.

Was Warren right? Can Hegseth manage this organization? It certainly doesn’t seem so.

Hegseth demonstrated his under-qualification during his rocky Senate confirmation hearing, failing to name a country in ASEAN or list anyways a defense secretary can negotiate national security or security treaties. Now he is demonstrating his lack of qualification through his incompetence when it comes to handling sensitive information.

Hegseth’s foolishness, stupidity, incompetence, or whatever you want to call it, has officially been revealed and proves what many have been concerned about from the start. Hegseth is not qualified for his job as Defense Secretary, and if he weren’t blinded by his desire to restructure the Department of Defense, he would realize that.

Follow: