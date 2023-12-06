In an era where appearance often takes precedence over substance, the rise of plastic surgery has become emblematic of society’s unrelenting pursuit of an unattainable ideal. While the decision to undergo cosmetic procedures is a personal one, the collective consequences of this growing trend are contributing to a distorted societal landscape that is increasingly fixated on outward appearances rather than genuine human connection and self-acceptance.

Heidi Montag, who was then 23 years old, underwent 10 procedures within a single day in 2009. Now, the 37-year-old has looked back on the procedures during PageSix’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, where she recalled the “immense amount of pain” and admitted that she hadn’t fully acknowledged the “repercussions” of the surgeries.

Montag, a reality television personality known for her role on MTV’s “The Hills,” garnered significant attention in the media due to her extensive plastic surgery procedures. In 2010, Montag underwent a series of cosmetic surgeries during a single day, which included procedures such as a brow lift, chin reduction, ear pinning, a second rhinoplasty, and multiple breast augmentations. The media coverage and public reaction to Montag’s drastic transformation brought attention to the potential physical and psychological repercussions of extensive cosmetic surgery.

One of the most troubling aspects of the plastic surgery phenomenon is the impact it has on self-esteem and body image. This pressure can lead to a toxic cycle of insecurity, prompting people to undergo procedures in an attempt to measure up to an artificial beauty standard.

Families like the Kardashians perpetuate the negative theme of the normalization of plastic surgery which further leads to a culture of ageism, where the natural process of aging is stigmatized rather than celebrated. Selena Pruitt, a student at Macalester University, investigates how the Kardashian family empire influences and reflects American culture, including body and self-image.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband, faced the depressing death of his mother because of her plastic surgery. Donda West, the mother of rapper Kanye West, tragically passed away in 2007 after complications arising from cosmetic surgery procedures. Her untimely death brought attention to the perils and potential risks associated with plastic surgery, highlighting the importance of thorough medical evaluations, responsible practices, and the need for careful consideration before undergoing such procedures.

The consequences of this societal fixation on appearance extend beyond the individual to impact interpersonal relationships and societal values. The emphasis on physical perfection can erode authentic connections, as individuals become preoccupied with maintaining a curated image rather than fostering genuine interactions.

I would argue that social media platforms, notably Instagram and TikTok, exploit and profit from the normalization of practices like plastic surgery. Beyond the apparent showcase of curated content, these platforms provide a space for plastic surgeons to exhibit their work, even going as far as recording and sharing surgical procedures.

Erin Docherty wrote an article called Mamamia Article on the Exploitation of Surgery/Patients on Social Media, talking about the effects of social media and plastic surgery. As Docherty beautifully puts it, “it’s all about satisfying the public’s appetite for transformations.”

It is crucial for society to reflect on the consequences of this growing reliance on plastic surgery. Embracing the natural diversity of human bodies and celebrating the unique qualities that make each person an individual can lead to a more compassionate society where the pursuit of genuine happiness takes precedence over the relentless pursuit of an unattainable, homogenized ideal.