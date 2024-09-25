Share:

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) took place Wednesday, Sept. 11, and many are criticizing celebrities in attendance for recreating past iconic looks of legends Madonna and Britney Spears, but there’s nothing wrong with publicly paying homage to great influences.

Sabrina Carpenter wore an archival Bob Mackie dress provided by fashion dealer Tab Vintage, the same one that Madonna wore to the 1991 Oscars. Madonna attended that year’s event with Michael Jackson and performed her song “Sooner or Later” from the movie “Dick Tracy.”

Madonna herself alluded to her own influence in the original Mackie dress. Tab Vintage’s Alexis Novak told Vogue “it [the dress] was inspired by Marilyn Monroe in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and made headlines when she wore it.” giving the people a sense of nostalgia and creating an overall iconic night for the pop star.

Carpenter is continuing this chain of action. Her latest style choices, sonically and with how she dresses, have been referential to older times and is now joining the ranks of world-famous blonde women in the industry. A classic Hollywood type of energy.

X user Nicolas-Tyrell Scott said, “Suits her, but I’d love the next generation of artists to stop rehashes and archive pieces previously worn by already established legends. It’s time for new pathways, legacies, and foundations to be erected.” about Carpenter in the dress on the red carpet, to which many agreed.

Such a take does raise valid concerns such as wanting newer generations to have their own standout greatness, but this is simply not the case because artists have paid homage to each other for as long as time and it is a form of respect and also propelling their own futures.

Carpenter is currently experiencing the biggest year of her life career-wise, with her new album “Short n’ Sweet” debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, as well as all three of her recent singles charting in the top 3 of the Billboard Hot 100. Wearing the dress to this year’s VMAs was just signaling the path ahead with her career, already having acting experience and now reaching pop stardom, this tribute in the form of a dress just made perfect sense.

Singer songwriter Tate McRae was under harsher fire after recreating Britney Spears’ 2001 VMAs look.

McRae donned a black lace mini dress by Roberto Cavalli, which highly resembled the Dolce and Gabbana mini dress that Spears wore 23 years ago.

Rolling Stone via their instagram posted an edited photo of McRae and Spears side-by-side comparing their looks, Spears’ being from 2001. While they both looked great individually, the post was filled with comments, mostly hating Mcrae or saying that she will never measure up to Spears.

Despite this, McRae has channeled 2000s pop star energy, with her ongoing Think Later Tour being full of complex choreography and hit music. Spears used to perform in a similar fashion, with more dance than vocals but still extremely entertaining and creating an upbeat show. When asked about the popular comparison by Yahoo Entertainment, Mcrae said, “Britney’s an icon and I adore her. I’ve been inspired by her for so long,” proving there is no intent to be the next Spears but rather show off her inspiration.

McRae has already achieved massive success in the dance world, being a professional with 3 dance awards under her belt, as well as a finalist in competitions like “So You Think You Can Dance.” Now, after branching into music, she had one of the biggest hits of 2023 with her song “Greedy,” spending 42 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and going No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200.

Like Carpenter, McRae has clearly established herself as an upcoming main-pop girl and falls under being a similar type of performer as Spears, so recreating a look from her inspiration is also a signaling to the direction she’s headed.

Repetition has always been a concern in the media, but the world of fashion is cyclical and old ideas will always resurface to connect generations.

Both Carpenter and McRae haven’t shown any signs of slowing down, with both of them currently on tour and having released new hit music within the past couple months. They’ve opened up the doors for themselves in the music industry and will clearly be around for a while, so they paid their homage early. And now, with multiple upcoming awards shows this year alone, have many more opportunities to establish their own legacies that set them apart.

