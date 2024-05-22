Share:

Paramore kicked off the international leg as openers for the Eras Tour and they absolutely rock. Hayley Williams, Taylor York, Zac Farro, and the “parafour” are joining Taylor Swift for a whopping 48 shows from Paris to London. Fans will witness the group in what is arguably their prime and hopefully will come to know Paramore as a band, not just a person.

The 21-year-old band formed after Williams fought against becoming a pop singer to instead sing in an alternative rock band. Through the years there were many lineup changes, with founding members and childhood friends like Farro, coming and going. At one point, York was the only member standing after everyone else quit the band. The group’s long history is perhaps why Williams makes a point of constantly reminding the world that Paramore is a band.

Being an old fan, it’s admittedly not easy to see the band get snubbed online for being chosen as openers. They finally made a comeback after a six year hiatus with their album “This is Why,” and it was everything and more. The album won Grammys for rock album and alternative music performance this year, two more additions to their long list of acolytes and accomplishments.

Fans were hoping Sabrina Carpenter or Maisie Peters would join Swift for the international leg of the tour. At first, it was confusing to see Paramore as openers, and some fans were even hurt that the band wasn’t doing a solo tour instead. While opening for Swift has unfortunately made Paramore inaccessible for Paramore fans, at least Swifties will be able to get acquainted with legends.

The longtime members are joined by the “parafour”: Joey Howard, Logan MacKenzie, and Brian Robert Jones. All together the group has crowds moving and grooving, showing the world that there are many moving parts of Paramore, not just Hayley’s stunning voice.

Throughout their career the media constantly gave Williams all the attention, it didn’t help that they started off in the early 2000s. Misogyny was thriving in punk circles and brutal celebrity sensationalism was just beginning. Even after that people constantly forgot that Williams was in fact, not a one-woman band. As a result, she wore shirts that had “Paramore is a band” written on them.

Paramore’s love for their music really shines as they all can’t help but dance even while playing instruments the whole set. Having played these songs hundreds of times before hasn’t dulled the group’s spark. Williams is an outstanding front woman and their choreography to their cover of “Burning Down The House” for the tour has been such an enjoyable addition.

In conclusion, fans and swifties, please be nice to Paramore because they’re here to stay. Have no idea who, what, where, and why Paramore is? Get to know them and listen to a song from each of their albums: “Conspiracy,” “crushcrushcrush,” “Ignorance,” “Last Hope,” “Caught in the Middle,” and “You First.” Look out Europe, you have been gifted with non-stop performances by one of the most iconic bands of all time.

