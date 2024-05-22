Share:

After becoming the first state in the nation to decriminalize drugs, the governor of Oregon has signed a bill to reimplement jail time for possession of small amounts of drugs that are used for personal use. The bill was signed after an increase in deaths caused by overdose.

Oregon truly never had a real grasp on how to manage a decriminalized drug climate, as they didn’t give enough time to let change happen, they failed in training police in their role of addressing addiction, and failed to direct users to treatment to better themselves.

“(Decriminalization) was not given the time that it needed.” Tera Hurst, the executive director of Oregon’s Health Justice Recovery Alliance said. “This is a political response to a serious problem.”

Overdose deaths have been rising all across the nation, as there were 91,799 overdose deaths in the United States in 2020, while in 2022 we saw a 17.7% increase in deaths nationwide, totaling 107,941 deaths by overdose.

Oregon, just like the rest of the country, has seen an increase in overdose deaths since their decriminalization of drug possession. In 2020, when the bill was signed, there were 803 reported overdoses in the state of Oregon, which came in as the 12th lowest per capita death rate in the nation. In 2022, there were 1,308 overdose deaths, which totaled in at the bottom half of the nation per capita, at 23rd.

In the allotted time, only Maine and Vermont had a higher increase in overdose deaths than Oregon. Despite this, Oregon is the state that is most focused on because of the looseness of their regulations.

Oregon hoped to see results that were shown in Portugal, who decriminalized drug use over 20 years ago, and now has the lowest drug related death rate in Western Europe.

“Above all, you have to be consistent in your approach and give it time to provide results,” João Goulão, a Portuguese official that has overseen the drug system said. “When you’re taking on something as complex as the opioid crisis, you can’t really expect to see dramatic changes from one day to the next.”

The blame, of course, immediately shifts to drug users, who are believed to be taking advantage of the laws. The blame instead should be on the state of Oregon and its policy makers. Oregon’s “plan” seems to have been “decriminalize drugs and the numbers will drop.”

Oregon’s practice to help users saw law enforcement officers hand out $100 tickets to those using, along with a card to a rehab call center, if called they would veto the ticket. In an unprecedented response, the ticket would go unpaid, and the call center never received any rings.

“We’ve talked to exactly two people that have actually called that number,” said Sgt. Jerry Cioeta of the Portland Police Bureau. He said last year his bike squad handed out more than 700 tickets “and got absolutely nowhere with it.”

The Oregon governor’s rejected solutions to better the police’s response to drug users included an online course that would have instructed cops how to deal with the new law. Oregon also provided little financial support to effective anti-addiction services and healthcare for users.

Without a fair attempt at implementing addiction reducing policies after pushing decriminalization for a short amount of time, Oregon without a doubt failed the people of their state by not guiding those who need help to seek help.

Follow: