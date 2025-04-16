Share:

On Mar. 25, OpenAI unveiled its new update, GPT-4o, offering “useful and valuable image generation with photorealistic outputs.” Since then, the internet has been flooded with renderings of viral memes, iconic events, and even personal photographs, in the style of Japanese animation, Studio Ghibli. But are these immaculate images still considered digital art?

“I strongly feel that this is an insult to life itself,” said Hayao Miyazaki in an interview recorded in 2016. It’s easy to understand the artists’ frustration and disgust with the images of objects resembling devilish corpses bent backward as they roll on the floor, but image generators have evolved since.

While AI continues to offer us new tools, it’s crucial to highlight that it sacrifices artists and the art itself in the process.

Miyazaki has condemned the use of AI since its early stages, and he is not the only one. Actors, musicians, and writers are among other artists denouncing the use of these generative tools. To go a step further, the masses also seemed to be against the exploitative use of AI. So, what does this mean for us as a society?

Technology has been moving at a rapid pace for some time, and we’re now seeing the use of chatbots rise as a common method to get information. While technology is often seen as a helpful tool, we continue to see how companies move, unapologetically, to monetize their software on the back of others, in this particular case by ripping off a legendary animation studio.

We can talk about OpenAI’s misuse of copyrights, environmental impact, and the ethics behind using chatbots, but most people glaze over the meaning behind the art. The artist’s intent behind creating and the efforts that go into each piece.

Most users don’t jump on these AI models with ill intent. We have seen a lot of wholesome content, and its tools are used for entertainment, an inevitable impact of the demand. But it’s also important to set boundaries as we move forward with this technology. While we don’t see much policy moving to keep safety rails, the least we can do is denounce their exploitative use.

OpenAI has been developing large language models (LLMs) since 2018. In Sept. 2022, OpenAI released their image generator, DALL·E, and reported “more than 1.5M users are now actively creating over 2M images a day.”

Today, the company also offers access to its application programming interface (API), which enables users to tap into this technology to build their own AI models. This means the API can and has been used thousands of times, making it difficult to estimate how many images have been generated since its latest release.

“It is the fate of modern life that we repeatedly lose touch with nature, the environment, the planet.“ Hayao Miyazaki once said. To add insult to injury, the White House and IDF also jumped on the trend with another eerie social media post to appeal to their base. Its popularity is winding down, yet this is another reminder for people to evaluate their use and assess their responsibility when using these AI tools.

Follow: