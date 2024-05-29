Share:

As the story goes, women can’t do anything without getting shamed and criticized. Each day consists of faulting women on something new that is either out of their control or not of their preference. When a woman chooses to embark on a life unparalleled to the traditional way, it’s considered wrong and sinful in the eyes of what may feel like a stronger judgment.

Earlier this week, an Instagram mutual of mine made a post to her story that negatively targeted women who get pregnant before marriage, stating “I see more lines on pregnancy tests than rings on fingers.” While everyone is entitled to their own opinion, I felt that publicly dissing a woman’s pregnancy was a step too far.

I usually never respond to insensitive media posts, but this one specifically didn’t sit right with me. I replied to my mutual with emphasis on the fact that there are some people who don’t believe in the traditional concept of marriage and that the event serves more as a societal standard than an affirmation of a couple’s love for one another. I then added that a married or unmarried mother does not define the woman’s capabilities nor determine the baby’s upbringing.

Within the past decade, there has been a notable rise in couples having a child, or children, before marriage. Reactions remain divided as some believe it’s disrespectful to the traditional concept of a family, whereas others are in support of breaking those old traditions.

Although people have different reasons for their principles, it’s important to identify that religion plays a big role in this conversation as many individuals dedicate their beliefs to what follows their worship. Blatant prejudice is disguised by one’s religious beliefs as it is used in the defense of shaming pregnant and unmarried women.

“Sexual relations belong only in the safe, holy, beautiful sanctuary of the marriage covenant between one man, one woman, while they both live,” wrote John Piper in a Desiring God article. “The presence of a child in the womb outside marriage is either the result of being sinned against in rape or the result of sinning.”

Unmarried pregnant women are painted as immoral beings as the supposition that a woman needs to be a wife before a mother continues. Critics are quick to blame women for being careless when getting pregnant outside of marriage when that’s not always the case. It seems that many people can’t grasp the fact that old, generational beliefs come to an end when new ones arise. Planned pregnancies before marriage have become the favored alternative to the Old Testament as the prior notion of starting a family has changed.

“Women with degrees are also more likely to be married at the time of their second birth, suggesting a historic shift among the educated away from starting families with marriage to starting them with a baby.” wrote Jill Rosen in a Johns Hopkins University article.

To not believe in marriage does not translate to an emotionally unavailable or rebellious individual. The idea of husband and wife doesn’t come upon or benefit everyone in the same way. People get married under many different circumstances, people get married more than once, people get married and commit infidelity, and people divorce their partner and never get married again, so what makes a relationship and family without marriage any different? Why are individuals who wish to not marry made out to be in the wrong?

The argument all ties back to the concept and what one believes defines an enriched life. The concept of marriage stands subjective as it doesn’t pertain the same to each individual. A family and relationship is just as valuable without elopement.

There’s more to life than marriage, one’s love for another isn’t solidified by a ring. As beautiful as a marriage can be, it is not the foundation of an eternal love.

