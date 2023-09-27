In everyday life for Latino kids right now, they balance with the struggle of either being rejected from their families or Latino communities for not speaking Spanish well. On the other hand, it has been an issue for years in this country, especially in the 90s, that Latino students were discriminated against just for speaking their own language during school. Many of these Latino children in current times struggle with understanding Spanish due to many contributing factors such as unacceptance from others, the struggle in learning Spanish, and overall being shamed for “not being fully Latino.”

During the middle of July, Mexico had won the Gold Cup in a match located in Inglewood. A video circulated around the internet where an ESPN Sports reporter interviewed a young boy wearing a Mexico jersey after the game was over. The reporter introduced the young boy by saying, “Here is the future of Mexico.” He started off by asking the boy in Spanish what his name was and the boy responded saying “my name” in English. The reporter then proceeded to ask him a couple of questions such as what did he enjoy about the match, what were his thoughts and the boy just replied with “what?” The reporter then ended the interview by saying the boy was too excited to speak and commentators saying that this is an entire generation that does not know how to speak Spanish.

As the post had written, the person sharing the video strongly indicated to parents that they are ensured that their children are prepared to speak Spanish for any scenario of a social event. Many people have the belief that if a Latino person does not speak Spanish then that does not qualify them as Hispanic. Which leads into the argument of whether or not the Spanish language makes someone Hispanic, because the language originates from Spaniard conquistadors that forced an entire culture of people to abandon their native language to learn Spanish instead.

Latino children should not be shamed for not having the ability to speak Spanish as it is not usually up to them. It lies in the parents’ responsibility on what becomes their first language.

A study conducted by Pew Research Center found that several components add up as to why Latino children are not learning Spanish from their parents, “Among immigrant parents, nearly all (97%) say they do this. But the share drops to 71% among U.S.-born second-generation Latino parents (those with at least one immigrant parent). And the share falls to just 49% among third or higher generation Latino parents – those born in the U.S. to U.S.-born parents.”

Due to the inability of Latino parents not providing the opportunity for their children to learn Spanish, it has led to many younger generations feeling ashamed of this empty hole.

In another study conducted by Pew Research Center in 2023, they highlighted that, “not all Hispanics are Spanish speakers, and about half (54%) of non-Spanish-speaking Hispanics have been shamed by other Hispanics for not speaking Spanish. At the same time, 78% of U.S. Hispanics say it is not necessary to speak Spanish in order to be considered Hispanic.”

The study additionally discusses that many Hispanic parents are aware of the bullying that non-Spanish speaking children face from fluent Spanish speakers that are either also children or grown adults.

Although it is absolutely beneficial to have that bilingual skill in everyday life, it is unfair to judge those people that do not speak Spanish as it is not their fault. It comes from the result of parents that have brushed off the need to pass on their knowledge that they have held for generations. Notably, it is the parent’s choice to provide this skill for their own children. Knowing Spanish has proven to be beneficial for younger Latino generations to know in work environments and everyday life, but it should not be an expectation that is placed on them.

Despite the fact that parents do not normally teach their children Spanish nowadays, there are a number of ways that this barrier can be broken. A number of tricks can be done such as card games or competitive matches to know the correct way in pronouncing certain words in Spanish. With all these ways of learning the Spanish language, there is still hope to learn Spanish at any point in life from the numerous resources that are available for the younger generation of Latinos. There is no shame in how Latino children break away from their Spanglish habits as long as they make the effort to reconnect with their Hispanic roots.