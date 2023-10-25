The last few years have been rife with conflict and staggering developments in artificial intelligence technology. Two subjects that seem to go together hand in hand far more often than not, especially of late. From the horrific wars decimating Ukraine and Palestine, to the now months long disputes in Hollywood between the studios and their workforce, AI still manages to rear its ominous head, highlighting the chilling implications that come with such effective yet powerful technology.

Following the studios’ petulant decision to walk away from negotiations with SAG-AFTRA, the US senate has pitched the “Nurture Originals, Foster Art, and Keep Entertainment Safe Act” or “NO FAKES Act,” which is “aimed at protecting actors, singers and others from having their voice and likeness generated by artificial intelligence,” Deadline reports.

As the speaker of the house seat is currently vacant, there hasn’t been any further movement on the potential bill, though, the fact that this was pitched at all is a sign of encouragement for anyone worried about the consequences that come with unregulated use of generative AI technology.

AI isn’t exactly new either. The concept has probably existed for a long time, even before the term “artificial intelligence” was coined by John McCarthy in 1956, but it has also been in our lives for a very long time, whether we realized it or not. Social media websites use AI to create algorithms that learn what people are most interested in based on what they tend to click on. This is just scratching the surface of what this technology would eventually be capable of.

Fast-forward to 2017, on everyone’s favorite hub of epic memes and other degeneracy, Reddit.com. Here we find an icky little weevil going by the username r/deepfakes who found some online notoriety by posting pornographic videos where the models’ faces were replaced by those of famous female celebrities. This is also the first known use of the word “Deepfake”.

“The 21st century’s answer to Photoshopping, deepfakes use a form of artificial intelligence called deep learning to make images of fake events, hence the name deepfake.” The Guardian reports. This deep learning is essentially just combing through hours and hours of footage and audio of the person they want to imitate in order to fully learn their facial expressions and tone of voice.

The NO FAKES Act aims to regulate this technology in order to ensure it can not be used to steal people’s likenesses or create any form of content without the original person’s consent. SAG-AFTRA applauded the announcement in a statement saying, “This proposal provides an invaluable tool for performers, allowing them to maintain control over their most valuable assets.”

The studios constantly take their workforce for granted and this year has proved that more than any other. The idea that they believe human actors aren’t actually necessary in the grand scheme is only going to serve to bite them in the ass. While the likenesses are getting closer and closer, they still lack the natural feeling actual humans have. The uncanny valley is still far too steep to overcome.

A key point of contention between SAG and the studios is with their insistence on relying on AI and deepfake technology over actors to cut certain costs. A clip from a Disney+ original movie called, “Prom Pact” went viral over a week ago for showcasing computer generated extras. The clip generated a lot of criticism over accusations that the extras were AI generated using real people’s likenesses when in reality, they were actually CGI models created by the visual effects team. The practice of using CGI extras isn’t new to the industry but, the advancements in AI make the possibility of creating those extras by deep learning and using real people’s faces without consent more real everyday.

Fortunately, the NO FAKES Act promises to hold people accountable for trying to take advantage of others and profit off their faces and voices. “The person creating or sharing the unauthorized replication would be liable for the damages caused by the AI-generated fake.” Deadline goes on to report, “Exclusions are provided for the representation of an individual in works that are protected by the First Amendment, such as sports broadcasts, documentaries, biographical works, or for purposes of comment, criticism, or parody, among others.”

These regulations are essentially promising something the studios have refused to do so far. It’s only human nature to want life to become gradually easier as we progress as a species and it’s evident that AI offers a lot of solutions to achieving this. The issue is, this technology is continually being used in the wrong environment.

If passed, the NO FAKES ACT should effectively ensure that the studios aren’t allowed to present actors with ridiculous contracts signing away their likenesses to profit off them in perpetuity. While AI is very useful in general, it’s not a replacement for artists and though it lacks certain flaws and limits humans have, it also lacks a soul.