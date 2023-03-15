Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina and United Nations ambassador, announced her intentions to join the 2024 Presidential race. She will inevitably face the G.O.P.’s long history of party sexism. Although it is seen as a sign of progress that a woman is entering this upcoming presidential race, especially in the Republican party, Haley is not the ideal person for this step in progress.

Haley announced her presidential bid via Twitter this past February. In a large portion of the video, she claims that America is a blessing of a country to live in, ignoring all existing problems in this country, including racism which she claimed to be over. She instead highlights issues that are ongoing in other countries.

She affirms that her hometown in South Carolina represents the very best of America. In her hometown, segregation and many issues are still present. Haley states numerous times in her campaign announcement video that most issues are “resolved.”

Haley advances the American notion that we are invincible, when the reality is that this country can be and is vulnerable. There are policies and problems that need addressing throughout the country, and the only thing that Haley believes that needs changing is the fact that Republican candidates need to regain the popular vote.

A topic that Haley does address is a 2015 Charleston church shooting in 2015, citing the aftermath of the tragedy as a time of overwhelming unity. What she doesn’t address as often is her support of the decision to remove the Confederate flag from the state after the shooting. As highlighted in an NPR article, removing will likely cost her credibility and support from largely conservative South Carolina voters.

If Haley were to win the Republican nomination, she would be the first woman of color to achieve this accomplishment. However, in an article written by Politico, Haley had claimed that she does not care about identity politics and that is not her motivation for running for president. It is a remarkable milestone for a woman of color from the Republican party to enter the upcoming presidential race. Haley does not see the significance of this.

According to Katie Glueck and Lisa Lerer of The New York Times, “Some Republicans see female candidates as their party’s best messengers on issues like abortion or supporting more parental involvement in schools — which could bolster a woman’s chance of getting on the G.O.P. ticket — even as many stress that they don’t factor gender into their political decisions.”

Despite the implied progress of Haley’s presidential bid, the G.O.P. will undoubtedly use it to their advantage. With Haley as their mouthpiece, they have a golden opportunity to filter regressive women’s reproductive policies through a woman’s voice.

As the primary 2024 election approaches, one can only hope that Haley takes into account the controversial statements she has made and that the G.O.P. recognizes their delay in this step of progress for too many years.