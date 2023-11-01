This month Netflix raised the prices of two of their monthly plans, on top of introducing a new 2-screen streaming plan for a lower price with the addition of ads. Along with the price hikes and password-sharing crackdowns, the idea of a cheaper plan with ads goes against what the original streaming model was and has been. Although ads aren’t necessarily the worst thing to happen to streaming, what separates streaming from cable now?

“Netflix as a company seem out of touch,” second-year student Gabriel Novoa said. “They’re pretty cocky and believe people will just give in and pay for their exclusives. Until people take action, Netflix will see price hikes and password sharing crackdown as a good decision and raise prices even more and make the service less accessible.”

Netflix’s attempts at stopping password sharing may actually cause a decrease in their premium tier subscription (which can have up to 4 streams at a time) as many share an account with family who aren’t in the same household. In Australia, 200,000 users unsubscribed, dropping Netflix’s yearly growth in Australia by 3%.

“I do understand why they want to stop password sharing since it does take away from money that can be made though I’m against it since it’s what I do with my family and friends,” second-year student Andres Mah-Candelaria said. “I feel that if they increase the price people would feel less inclined to buy a membership.”

On top of Netflix raising prices and trying to put an end to password sharing, many fan-favorite shows were canceled this year. “Disenchantment” and “Never Have I Ever” were all canceled this year as well as “The Crown” once its final season is released. With these shows being put to bed by Netflix, their list of ongoing original content that is heavily enjoyed by fans has decreased by a large margin.

Another choice that Netflix has made is to include games on the service, which comes out of left field for a company focused on streaming. Their choices include “Wild Things: Animal Adventures,” “Asphalt Xtreme,” and even “Bloons TD 6” which have nothing to do with the content actually being offered. It feels like a crutch to raise the prices even higher.

As someone who uses multiple streaming services along with Netflix, the prices rising leave a bad taste in my mouth. Obviously, changes were expected with streaming due to the writer’s strike, but now this opens the door for all streaming services to up their monthly amount. It makes even less sense for Netflix to raise their prices right now when the actors are still on strike which in turn may cause another price hike in the very near future.

Streaming was meant to be cheaper than cable but with every major media company starting their own service, it feels like consumers have come full circle.