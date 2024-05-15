Share:

In what feels like a never-ending contest of shameless corporate gluttony, talks of a potential acquisition of Paramount Global by Sony Pictures and U.S.-based asset management firm Apollo Global Management have thankfully died down, at least for the time being. However,

Sony isn’t the first company to proposition Paramount this past year and it sure as hell won’t be the last.

Following their own surprising merger, Warner Bros. Discovery—despite taking on massive amounts of debt from the previous leadership, plummeting stock prices that typically ensue after most acquisitions at this scale, most of their 2023 tentpole releases bombing, and a flagrant contempt for art that doesn’t meet noted film buff/CEO David Zaslav’s impeccable taste—attempted to dig their graves even deeper, this time bringing Paramount Global with them.

Fortunately, audiences were spared of yet another enormous collection of art and media left in the grubby mitts of Warners’ chief philistine in charge. Fuck you Zaslav, seriously.

While the wankers at Warner stumbled in their pursuit to single-handedly kill the art of film after their Paramount merger negotiations fell apart, the scroungers at Sony were quick to try and propose their own deal only to be curtailed less than a week later.

These developments sound ideal, I mean, who doesn’t get a kick out of seeing these soulless reptile people fail one after the other? Unfortunately, the possibility of Sony continuing to pursue Paramount is not entirely off the table as the company is only “rethinking” their negotiations.

The issue lies in these monopolies-in-the-making continuing their eternal quests to cannibalize each other, ultimately forming a giant monochromatic blob of nothingness, shitting out the most homogenous, pandering content possible.

Speaking of flavorless garbage, when Disney announced their plan to acquire 21st Century Fox in 2017, the fear of a potential monopoly brewing was certainly present, albeit slightly overshadowed by a fact sure to get any man-baby incapable of seeing the forest for the trees completely ecstatic. Marvel now owns the rights to every character sold to Fox after the comic book company went bankrupt in the ’90s and had to sell off the rights to some of their most notable characters. Who cares about the thousands of people losing their jobs if we get to see Wolverine fight Ant-Man in Avengers 5?

Disney already owned Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, and Pixar before adding Fox to their conglomerate gauntlet. These companies don’t understand anything besides competition and Disney’s dominated pop culture in general, basically cornering the market of summer blockbusters. Companies like Warner Bros. and Sony have done nothing but try to imitate Disney’s success with their own interconnected film franchises that haven’t come close in terms of overall popularity.

Despite their undeniable success, a world where every film is as toothless and broad as the majority of the work Disney has put out lately seems really bleak to say the least. When your success is entirely built on trying to please as many people as possible, your end result will always wind up safe, boring, and completely forgettable.

The same goes for any of these other financially insatiable corporations. Zaslav and Warner seem hell-bent on reviving the rotting corpses of “Harry Potter” and “Lord of the Rings.” Sony is still trudging along with their pathetic universe of Spider-Man villains, none of whom are portrayed as villains or interact with Spider-Man. And after the one-two punch that was “Morbius” and “Madame Web,” it’s difficult to believe any actual humans were involved in the creation of those products.

A monopoly in the film industry is the end of the film industry. This extends beyond film as well, as these are multimedia conglomerates. Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, only recently realized that a successful television series should probably have a showrunner instead of a single director stretching a two-hour story into six for the sake of filling time.

These studios have no problem feeding people the same slop over and over if they know they’ll come back for more. Eventually, people get tired of the tedium as seen with Disney’s disappointing 2023. Variety is so important in art and a monopoly will ultimately always end in monotony.

