Last year, audiences were gifted with original stories like “Anatomy of a Fall” and “Past Lives,” along with unique stories that were never before adapted, such as “Oppenheimer” and “Poor Things.” This year’s set of releases looks bleak, with most of them being cash-grab sequels or reboots, and at this rate, many even being both. Hollywood executives should be considering beforehand what makes a sequel worth having and that sequels are best done with a purpose.

The list of 2024 movie releases is a mixed bag of either promising or unappealing sequels like recent releases of “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” “Dune: Part Two,” and “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.” Despite all of these films having performed well, either financially or critically, there is a yearning for more original stories to be produced. Not to undermine or disregard the greatness that comes from certain sequels that are logical continuations of the story.

As previously mentioned, “Dune: Part Two” was critically well-received by many critics and general audiences, all due to its success in continuing on the previous storyline and further immersing viewers in it. Part Two of this series made sense as the story continues from the second half of the first “Dune” novel by Frank Herbert. The story picks up with Paul Atreides as he endures a quest for vengeance as well as peace for the freedom fighters.

Blockbusters came to emerge with the release of “Jaws” in 1975, instantly becoming a widely successful hit and household classic. Movie studios of the time were desperate to cash in on any potential hits, and after the commercial success of “Jaws,” they became more willing to produce bolder projects, in hopes of creating a blockbuster for themselves. This desperation birthed a franchise after the unexpected success of the first “Star Wars” film in 1977, commencing the trend of immediate sequels with “The Empire Strikes Back,” riffing off the popularity of its predecessor. “The Empire Strikes Back” is a perfect example of a sequel being superior to the first movie. It accomplishes raising the stakes of the franchise by putting its band of heroes in a state of defeat, all the while doing further world-building for the series. The film introduced new characters who instantly became fan favorites and brought iconic moments that solidified the franchise’s appeal.

As the latest addition to the “Mad Max” series, “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” has an upcoming release, it’s only appropriate to reference it as another example of a sequel being much more successful than the original. The 2015 “Mad Max: Fury Road” is an example of a sequel that rises to new heights in its action pieces and immersive, fast-paced storytelling. Very few people speak of the original 1979 “Mad Max” film in the same positive light.

While sequels can often be unnecessary and underwhelming, there are still instances when the sequel becomes more beloved than the first film. In 2018, “Paddington 2” broke records for being the highest-rated film on Rotten Tomatoes, surpassing its original film’s rating. The universally loved “Paddington” sequel rightfully deserves all the praise for its elevated emotional storytelling. Many prominent, highly rated sequels like “The Godfather 2” and “Terminator 2: Judgement Day” have embedded themselves into the psyches of multiple generations, causing many to still revere these films as masterpieces in their own regards.

Since sequels are a seemingly safe and more convenient method for movie studios to see profit, they are likely to only continue creating unnecessary sequels for the foreseeable future. In an interview with Variety, Disney CEO Bob Iger stated that the company is planning to “lean on sequels” as existing intellectual property costs less to promote than original content. Disney is sticking true to their word as their slate of releases this year is full of sequels or prequels like “Inside Out 2” and “Mufasa: The Lion King.”

Naming these titles is absurd to think that there is a crowd anticipating another live-action “Lion King” film after its 2019 installation being a poorly made film as how it is highly similar to the original 1994 animated film while looking like a National Geographic documentary. Disney’s dedication to continuing the trend of sequels and remakes does not come as a shock considering they popularized it after the 2017 live-action remake of “Beauty and the Beast” was nominated for two Oscars. The large success in their live-action remakes and pointless sequels largely comes from their loyal fanbase of Disney adults rushing to theaters for nostalgia’s sake. As many of these films are generally poorly received by critics and audiences, the films are a rehash of old stories that many have seen before.

Interestingly enough, Disney’s only original film that they are releasing comes from their acquisition of 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures, with Yorgos Lanthimos’ newest film, “Kinds of Kindness.” Lanthimos is most well-known for his surreal, dark comedic projects like “The Lobster,” “Dogtooth,” and the recent four-time Oscar-award-winning film “Poor Things.” Certainly unusual that the most prominent family-friendly theme park company is behind the release of another Lanthimos film.

The end of this year is seemingly full of original projects like Francis Ford Coppola’s newest project “Megalopolis” and Sean Baker’s “Anora” both of which gained lots of buzz at the recent Cannes Film Festival. Sprinkled along with the likes of other sequels yet to be released like “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” and “Gladiator 2” which are decade-old projects that are pointless in developing sequels for. As long as sequels are made with passion and a purpose, they are ultimately deserving to be released that further convey the story of their prior film.

