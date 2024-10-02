Share:

Lights are on again in the Menendez home, and everything seems quiet, apart from the sounds of water hitting tiles, and the tense steps of Kitty Menendez walking throughout the house. Kitty opens the door to the bathroom and behind the curtain, it is revealed that there are two people in the shower, brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez, under the water sharing a kiss. Kitty stands horrified watching the scene, and the Menendez family’s life takes a turn.

“The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” in implying the brothers had an incestuous relationship, has now become a feeding frenzy for anyone to purport any theories they would like on what happened to the brothers, what their life was like, and why they killed their parents, whether or not they have any merit, and rewriting the narrative on how people think of the brothers. It is incredibly unfair to categorize and present the Menendez brothers as monsters that were incestuous and money mongers, when this portrayal has the weight to destroy the lives of real people with real feelings and trauma, who have already been deemed monstrous for killing their parents, even if they may have suffered violence at their parents’ hands for their entire lives. The show may be a dramatization to the people who are making it, but not to the people who experienced it first hand. Where does society draw the line on who the monsters really are?

“Monsters” is an anthology series that follows the horror stories of different ‘real life monsters’, including serial killers and other infamous murderers. The first season focused on Jeffrey Dahmer and the second season, known as “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” or just “The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story,” follows the story of Lyle and Erik Menendez, brothers who were convicted of murdering their parents José and Mary Louise ‘Kitty’ Menendez in 1996. “The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” is described as a dramatization of true events, but a show can only be dramatized so much before it destroys any basis of reality, until it becomes purely fiction.

The series introduces the Menendez family like any other family, picture perfect on the outside, but when you look closer, you realize how broken they truly are. This is a topic that Erik Menendez and Lyle Menendez discussed when they had their trial. According to the brothers, what most people didn’t know about the family was that the parents had been sexually abusing their sons. The brothers said that the father had abused Lyle, the elder brother, until he was 8, and started abusing Erik when he was 6.

The show has received an extensive amount of criticism for how they have portrayed the brothers, especially from some rape survivors who have said the show made them uncomfortable. Several of these viewers said that the show could have been very impactful for sexual abuse survivors if they had focused on what abuse can do to its’ victims. Instead, the show used the symbolism of sex in a way that destroyed this narrative.

Aja Morano, a journalist who reviewed the show said, “It reads like a sleazy tabloid story to me. There was a lot of potential for the writers to create an image of these kids, who have grown up in a home like this, a broken home, a home of abuse, and to delve deeper into what abuse can do to the victims, and how they had to survive. However, it isn’t always fair to the people whose trauma you may be capitalizing off of, and people who have experienced similar situations, to see that this is how this was portrayed.”

Nicholas Alexander Chavez, who plays Lyle in the series, and Cooper Koch, who plays Erik, responded to the criticism of the show, defending the storyline. The response from the show has majorly been that this show is not a documentary, but a ‘dramatization’. Koch defends the show by pointing out that this implication is mere speculation from the point of view of Dominick Dunne, a Vanity Fair journalist who was obsessed with the Menendez brothers and their case.

Koch said, “To kind of debunk the whole thing, it’s from Dominick Dunne’s perspective. I think people are taking that a little bit out of context. It can be seen as his idea of the brothers is a bit wacky.”

Ryan Murphy, the writer and director behind “The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” has been the target of a lot of the heat surrounding the show. Murphy has been criticized for the way he decided to portray the brothers in the show.

Murphy responded to these criticisms by saying, “We, as storytellers, also have an obligation to share the perspective of the parents, and from our research we did. We want this show to be deep, and to hit viewers.”

It seems that Murphy may have failed at doing this, because according to online reviews about the show, “The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”, specifically these certain scenes of a sexual nature, have left some viewers nothing but confused. The confusion centered around the brothers’ relationship with each other, and the relationship that they had with their parents.

Alex Ortiz, who reviewed the show, said, “I felt as if the show was surface level. It was as if they tried to dig deeper, but they could not find their way around some sort of obstacle. The show touched on abuse of course, but it painted the brothers through what I believe to be a close minded perspective, a narrow one really. I think it could have been more complex, to say the things that honestly, not everyone wants to say or think about.”

The title of the series, “Monsters” is very fitting. The show delves into the complexity of murder, often to the background of sex, abuse, and money, as evidenced by “The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story,” and the show portrays these people as monsters. But for the show to have any real impact, shouldn’t the question be “Who’s the real monster?” The world has itself convinced that they know right from wrong, that they know who is a monster or not. But, if you look at the brothers, if you think about the abuse they may have suffered for a majority of their lives, does it make them monsters for wanting to end it when they may have had no other way out? When no one believed them? And is it fair for the situation as a whole to be made a joke of?

