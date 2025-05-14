Share:

Mike Waltz has been removed from his role as National Security Advisor on May 1, in what seems like a simple way to place the blame for the Signal shenanigans on one singular person, and someone other than Pete Hegseth, the Defense Secretary.

Yes, Waltz did indeed create the Signal chat that included the Atlantic magazine’s editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, but the blame shouldn’t be placed all on him. It was Hegseth who sent out official military information regarding airstrikes on the commercial messaging app, and then went on to send the information to his wife and brother. It was a group effort.

Donald Trump seems pretty set on keeping Hegseth in his position, even though questions of Hegseth’s competence and experience have come up since he was nominated for his position as Defense Secretary. Is Trump just ashamed to admit he was wrong about Hegseth?

It certainly looks so.

Hegseth is currently being investigated for his use of the messaging app to share exact details of military strikes, but Trump is confident that Hegseth will stay comfy in his position.

Trump was directly asked by reporters if Hegseth was safe in his position, to which he replied, “Yeah, he’s safe.”

Don’t get it mixed up, I’m not saying Waltz was wrongfully removed from his position; I’m only saying that others (cough, cough, Hegseth) should be removed as well. Once again, it was a group effort.

Since Waltz has been removed, it has been speculated that it wasn’t due to the Signal scandal, but it is rather very convenient timing for someone to go, and no one from the administration has denied that the removal was not due to the scandal.

It just seems ironic that out of all the people placed on leave due to this leak, one of them was not Hegseth, who once again, talked about classified information on not one, but two chats that both contained people who should not know this information.

Trump has had no shame in defending Hegseth throughout this scandal, so it really isn’t shocking that he is continuing that defense. Trump has even defended or protected Waltz in a sense as well. The way Waltz was removed from his position is far more polite than on past occasions, such as in his first term, when he avoided firing staff in person, but rather over what was formerly known as Twitter. On top of that, Waltz has even had the nicety of being nominated as the ambassador to the United Nations.

The Trump administration may as well get two steps ahead and show Hegseth the door before he makes another huge mistake that puts others in danger.

Follow: