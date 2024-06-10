Share:

Even if you aren’t a fan of baseball, most people should know who the Los Angeles Dodgers are. A team filled with a rich history, consistent winning, and passionate fans, how can one not know about this team?

When you’re as popular as the Dodgers, Yankees, Red Sox, or Cubs, it’s easy to gain a large group of haters who wish nothing but pain and misery on that team. As a matter of fact, the Los Angeles Dodgers are ranked as the #1 most hated team in the MLB. Regardless of how their season finishes, they receive backlash from fans and can’t seem to get credit for when they deserve it.

Fans know that the Dodgers haven’t performed too well in recent postseasons. After being eliminated by 80-win teams three seasons in a row, that 2020 championship looks more and more illegitimate. Most fans call this a Mickey Mouse ring, which symbolizes the fact that their World Series title wasn’t earned during a full 162-game season.

The Coronavirus pandemic resulted in a delay in sports games being played, leading to Major League Baseball not completing a full season for the first time since 1994. The season typically starts in April, but fans didn’t see live game action until July. This was a highly-anticipated season for Dodgers fans because the team pulled off one of the biggest trades in MLB history by acquiring All-Star left-fielder Mookie Betts and left-handed pitcher David Price. Both players put up amazing numbers during their time with the Boston Red Sox and played a key role in defeating the Dodgers in the 2018 World Series.

Once the season began, the Dodgers started off hot and showed no signs of slowing down. They finished 2020 with a 43-17 record, which is on pace to win 116 games over a full 162-game season. They stormed through the first two rounds of the playoffs, sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers (2-0) in the National League Wild Card Series and the San Diego Padres (3-0) in the Divisional Series. They ran into their first true test when they played the Atlanta Braves in the Championship Series. Quickly down 2-0 and later, 3-1, the Dodgers persevered and won three straight games to claim the NL pennant. The team that stood in their way from their first title since 1988 was the Tampa Bay Rays, a team who also had an amazing regular season and finished with a 40-20 record.

As dramatic as Game 4 of the World Series was, the Dodgers looked past that and won the next two games. At long last, the Commissioner’s trophy belonged to the Dodgers. Fans cried tears of joy because the wait felt like forever. Did other people and news outlets praise the team for finally overcoming the challenge? Not at all. Publications like the Fort Worth Star-Telegram claimed that the Dodgers winning the World Series was “bad for baseball.” Because it’s a 60-game season, the title is considered tainted. It must have been so easy because there isn’t that much wear and tear on the team by not playing as long.

Here’s my question to all the fans who illegitimate this championship: Why couldn’t your team do the same? What stopped your team from capturing a title if it was that easy? Padres fans threw a parade for winning a playoff series. Should we throw an asterisk on that as well? If the Dodgers had lost the 2020 World Series to the Rays, I guarantee that fans would have gone crazy and clowned the franchise for losing to a small-market team.

When the Dodgers lost to 80-win teams from 2021-2023, they faced intense backlash from fans, calling them chokers and that they couldn’t win the big games. It seems that no matter how the season ends, fans will always find a way to hate the historic franchise.

The same will happen in 2024 regardless of how the season ends. This past offseason was one of the greatest in MLB history when the Dodgers added studs like Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, and Teoscar Hernandez. If they get eliminated early in October again, we won’t hear the end of it from fans. If this team goes on a magical run and wins their 8th World Series title, fans will say that the championship was bought and therefore, doesn’t count.

The bottom line, Los Angeles is a big market, and people like to complain because their team isn’t doing the same thing. Complain all you want, the history books won’t change. The Los Angeles Dodgers are the champions of 2020, and they forever will be. If the cheating Astors can keep their 2017 fake title, then the Dodgers can keep the one that they earned!

