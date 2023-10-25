Meta, the parent company of Facebook, launched a new Artificial intelligence branch and it’s called Meta AI. Meta AI will have plenty of features that include language modeling and on-the-stop artistic drawing. Another main and popular feature Meta AI provides is a chatbot tool for the image and likeness of famous celebrities with different names attached and is responsive to a specific setting for the user.

I might seem innocuous, but I am worried, and you should be, too. AI Chat has the potential to be destructive, and companies like Meta are to be trusted with this nebulous, continuously evolving technology that blends between imagination and real life.

Here’s how the Meta AI chatbot works. Tom Brady is playing Bru, who is a sports dude, in case you need any sports information. Kendall Jenner is Billie, and she is the big sis who boosts your confidence. Paris Hilton plays Amber, who is a forensic detective whenever an unsolved crime occurs. YouTube celebrity Mr. Beast is Zach, who gives you a funny joke and provides those wisecracks whenever you ask him to do so.

Meta wants to make chat personalities like these as authentic as possible and have their own Instagram accounts. The issue with this is how big the unintended consequences are in having different names used by real people, which can be susceptible to fraud and spam for users.

“They are gonna span all types of interests from gaming, to fashion, to philosophy, to just all kinds of fun stuff,” said CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the 2023 Meta Connect forum. “This is about entertainment and helping you do things to connect to the people around you.”

This is not reassuring that Meta is actually doing something different. And just because a celebrity is involved does not absolve any legitimate concerns about a new idea; the public should be suspicious.

An article by Cecily Mauran from Mashable reviewed Meta AI’s chatbot, and what I worried about this new venture appeared to be valid with confusion and concern.

“Even if Meta did get the contextual reaction right, there’s something deeply unsettling about these personas,” Mauran said. “Chatting with Meta’s AI personas is like the tool is trying to convince me that the characters are human.”

Of course, any new technology will have a variety of opinions, and there are pros and cons to everything new that is taking off. Cryptocurrency, driverless vehicles, Twitter, and all new forms in the tech industry will be susceptible to nefarious usage among bad-faith personnel. That doesn’t mean we as a society should never take any risk or have the courage to improve on a resourceful tool in the name of progress.

However, Meta’s history of privacy violations and its profit-driven bottom line have always been a concern of mine. Another thing to worry about is AI itself. A chat form is not devoid of actual human contact, but it could evolve into a nightmare for its users with fraudulent consequences.

First, Meta is a large tech company with a market cap of over $804 billion. Its bottom line is to make money. It is competing with Open AI’s Chat GPT and Google’s Bard, other popular AI companies. Open AI, the company itself, has a value of $29 billion. These brands have taken the world by storm for their uncanny ability to answer complex questions and to develop on-the-spot decisions, from writing essays to drawing unique on-the-spot drawings.

This matters because any product may be exciting and new, but it doesn’t mean they are completely original and not a glosier replica of the competition. If a carbon copy emulates the same features as the original, what makes it different? Celebrity participation?

Zuckerberg may have the emotional capabilities of an actual AI robot, but he’s a shrewd businessman with a net worth of over $113 billion. He intends to keep his company as lucrative as possible with new ways to stay ahead of the competition with investments made for monetary reasons.

The second point of concern is the company Meta’s history of privacy violations, intellectual property theft, and data sharing. These specific controversies involve users’ information without consent. In a CNBC report in 2019, Facebook paid third-party companies to transcribe user’s chats for personal use. The report continues by stating the company specifically did this in order to improve its AI toolset.

There was the huge scandal of Cambridge Analytica in 2018, where $87 million of Facebook user’s data was shared with the research group Cambridge Analytica with their consent. Zuckerberg admitted he messed up. Zuckerberg expressed his regrets and took responsibility for what happened with the scandal.

AI’s like Chat GPT have a problem with privacy information and data collection. It is also known for fraudulent activity and is banned in school districts for evidence of cheating. Where is the assurance that Meta won’t run into the same problems? Congress should get involved and be serious about legislation to prevent the worst impulses of Artificial Intelligence.

The last point to make is AI technology that consumers use is still a novel industry with an abundance of both positive and even negative outcomes. Artificial intelligence is sold as another tool to make our lives better, either business or personal. The results of this new tech world have been innovative at best and downright criminal at worst.

We were told that social media would make people’s lives and society better. We have Zoom, Instagram, text messaging, Siri, 30-second cat videos, 30-second reactions to cat videos, and more. Yet, our youth today are more depressed, anxious, radicalized, and suicidal.

“Dependence on technology can weigh in on our mental health, and now chatbots and other AI programs could further replace the critical social interactions that help us build community,” said an article from Business Insider. “While the convenience of AI could provide many benefits, it can’t replace time spent with real, living people.”

We should have some health skepticism to hold powerful industries interested in making money accountable while giving space for innovation to breathe and learn to fail and try again.

“What I think you are going to see as you interact with them is that they each have unique backstories and interesting opinions that they bring to this,” Zuckerberg said. “That will just come out even more as they evolve over time.”

Maybe these AI chatbots will evolve and become more open to us. Or maybe, we will be more open to them out of ignorance. Our personal information and shared secrets can be exposed by Zuckerberg’s casual shoes, shirts, and jeans again. It’s important to keep one eye open because this company is a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate with a history of lacking transparency and security that is trying to convince us that robots are real people. They’re not!