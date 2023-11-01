While the average attention span feels like it’s never been shorter, one overlooked factor has been the difference in technological advancements from generation to generation. The current generation is always unfairly maligned by the previous for not displaying enough of the same positive virtues they remember through their rose-tinted spectacles. The time when the library was the best place to go for research is over as access to whatever information you want fits conveniently in your pocket. The increasingly shorter attention spans of Millennials and Gen Z, along with the abundance of this new tech go hand-in-hand.

The term “iPad kid” is relatively new and has transcended its initial description of a child allowed to use their parent’s iPad all day, left to essentially be raised by the product, into behavior far more common amongst adults. An image of a toddler sitting in their high chair, eating spaghetti, getting sauce and spit all over the tablet playing “Cocomelon,” or some nonsensical, AI-generated video on Youtube is probably what first comes to mind when hearing this term. In reality, it’s no different than eating a bowl of instant ramen while scrolling through TikTok videos of better ramen recipes.

This behavior isn’t new either. People have been watching TV while eating dinner since television sets became widely accessible to the public. Only now, we can take the TV with us when we’re done eating. Whatever activity we find ourselves doing, the likelihood of doing so while consuming some form of media is far more common today, from working out, homework, hobbies, work, and even watching movies.

I’ve had multiple jobs in my life that allowed for time to listen to music or a podcast while working and you better believe I took advantage of that. To be fair, most of those jobs would’ve been miserable without some sort of distraction anyway, however, even enjoyable activities aren’t exempt from this lack of attention.

“So, I like to make clothes, like I sew and I crochet,” says first-year history major Lauren Moreno. “so, I cannot think of a movie or show in, like, the past year and a half that I’ve watched where I haven’t been doing that… So, I purposefully choose movies or shows that I can kind of half pay attention to because that’s perfect for me.”

With all the different pieces of media at our disposal, why not turn on some show or movie we’ve seen before while engaging in a hobby? Even if that hobby turns out to be watching the movie or show itself, it’s easier said than done to maintain complete focus.

As someone who consumes an unhealthy amount of video content, as well as movies and shows, I too have a hard time giving my full attention when I know there is probably something more interesting going on online.

“When I’m watching movies and shows and stuff, I do happen to, like, look at my phone for like a good 10 minutes and then get back to it,” said second year kinesiology major, Erik Garcia. This is a recurring example among young people today. The more convenient access to dopamine hits like a notification that someone “liked” your post, the more likely people will abuse it.

This isn’t meant to be a judgment or critique, but rather a way to highlight the fact that just about anyone growing up in a society with the ability to instantly access the entire world at the push of a button would have certain issues with attention span. The number of ADHD diagnoses has only been rising over the last couple of decades which is in line with the advances in cell phones and the internet in general.

“It’s gotten to the point where… if I want to watch TV or something, I have to do something in order to, like, stay somewhat focused with the media itself,” art major, Kim Decena said. When asked why she felt she had to multitask to stay focused, she said it was due to her ADHD and laughed right after.

Clearly, this issue has no easy villain to blame. Issues stemming from society are usually far too complex to simply point fingers in one direction. The world is constantly evolving and while it’s easy to look at the state of things and say, “Wow, people sure are getting dumber these days,” pointing this out isn’t any sort of meaningful contribution to the discussion.

The issue lies with our complacency in allowing these websites to target the reward centers in our brains, rewiring them, and giving us the instant gratification other activities may take more time to reach.