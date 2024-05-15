Share:

With the last two years seeing the releases of “Poor Things,” “Saltburn,” and “Challengers,” it feels as if Hollywood has never been hornier; however, it’s quite the contrary, according to recent data showing movies are depicting less sex than ever, reflecting a wider-ranging issue among youth.

Since 2012, there’s been a steady decline in sexual content being depicted in the top grossing-movies released, with Stephen Follows, a media data analyst, reporting in his research, “Using the same method of looking for signals from ratings and feedback on the movies, we can be fairly sure that, no, levels of drinking, drugs, violence, and swearing have not seen the same decline as sexual content.”

In general, Gen Z has less interest in sex and romantic relationships in their media, with 51.5% of 10- to 24-year-olds in a recent study saying they are more interested in the depiction of platonic relationships than romantic ones, with only 15.2% disagreeing. This lack of interest in sex can be translated to the world outside of media, with Gen Z reportedly having less sex and with fewer sexual partners than any previous generation. A study conducted by the UCLA Center for Health and Research found that in ten years, the number of Californians between the ages of 18 and 30 not having sexual partners in the year prior had risen to 16%.

While this may come as shocking to many older generations, it’s less surprising to anyone spending time online in the same spaces as Gen Z for more than a week, or anyone who has even spent a day talking with one. Gen Z is generally achieving big milestones at older ages, making this generation’s relationship with sex just a piece of a larger and more complex puzzle. Along with sex, Gen Z is getting their driver’s licenses at older ages; there’s a decline in marriage rates among younger people; and the birth rate reaching historic lows in the United States. While the pandemic caused a late start to the romantic and sexual aspects of many young lives and did likely have direct effects on the youth, it doesn’t completely account for this dramatic shift in the culture. While anxiety and the post-COVID effects likely contribute to the sexual activity of many young people, the change is too great to be put purely on the COVID pandemic.

Beyond just a decrease in sexual activity and many decidedly experiencing physical intimacy later in life, many young people are opting out completely and going celibate. While celibacy is nothing new and typically encouraged within Western culture, it’s becoming a concerning trend, with 2021 seeing the highest reported level of celibacy seen since 1989, the year the survey was created. This shift in dating and hookup culture has even begun to impact dating apps, with Bumble and Match Group having lost more than $40 billion in market value since 2021. Bumble scrambled to grow back its user base following the continued downward trend their stock value took in 2024 and decided to do a complete rebrand of the company, resulting in their disastrous anti-celibacy campaign that set fire to the internet. Many women were frustrated and unhappy with these billboards, claiming that “a vow of celibacy is not the answer,” resulting in many users, the majority female, deleting their accounts in protest.

Many women across the internet took offense to Bumble’s clear stance against celibacy, finding it distasteful in the wake of the 2022 Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, many young women throughout abortion ban states are choosing abstinence in an effort to avoid potential pregnancies. With women leading the modern heterosexual hookup culture, considering the way women are commodified in spaces such as dating apps and clubs, their presence, or lack thereof, is felt and will impact the culture around heterosexual dating. With women opting out of dating and being in these spaces altogether, the system that benefits from the exploitation and dehumanization of women starts to crumble, and someone stops seeing a profit. Women are more than aware of the way they are objectified and commodified in the world, but before they could look past in search of a “main character moment,” however with the current state of the world, women are being more hypervigilant than ever, with many choosing to stop dating completely, or what some women on TikTok are referring to as “boy sober.”

While “boy sober” is a cute name, it reflects a much bigger and jarring issue that has begun to bleed into the everyday lives of Western youth, as well as dating culture as a whole. With women becoming more aware of the degradation and dehumanization they experience, becoming a part of a much bigger system that profits off of women. Along with finally having the ability to discuss these topics among large groups of women via social media, especially TikTok.

There’s an uptick in conversations around voluntary celibacy, as well as women throughout the West beginning to discuss the potential benefits of joining the 4B movement. The feminist movement originated in South Korea in 2019 in reaction to the oppressive sexist ideology festering throughout the country. The core beliefs of the movements follow the four “no” rules: no sex (bisekseu), no childbirth (bichulsan), no heterosexual marriage (bihon), and no dating (biyeonae), as a result of the overbearing traditional gender roles.

As the 4B movement continues to permeate the internet, and as continuous threats to women’s bodily autonomy become part of the norm in America, it’s no surprise that the women of Gen Z are rejecting sex and dating culture as a whole.

