This year’s Coachella was one for the books for Latinos everywhere. With performances by Bad Bunny and Becky G for both weekends, the representation was beyond meaningful for Latinos such as myself who grew up listening to mostly Spanish music.

Both Bad Bunny and Becky G brought many surprise guests to their sets, and Becky even paid tribute to Mexican-American icon Selena Quintanilla. She performed a mashup of her greatest hits such as “Como la Flor,” “La Carcacha,” “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” and “Baila Esta Cumbia.”

“Thank you, Selena, for inspiring me so much,” Becky said.

Selena has served as a role model for women around the world. She has influenced us in the way we dress to our bold red lipstick. She was the staple for how we dressed in the 90s through the early 2000s. With her influence around the world, she has opened the door for Latin artists not only for their looks but for their music that also touches people’s hearts or makes them move.

Along with her tribute to Selena during weekend two, she invited many guests to the “carne asada,” including Natti Natasha, for both weekends. Other artists she invited were Peso Pluma, Marca MP, Fuerza Regida, and Libianca. She also had her cousin as DJ, who hyped her and the crowd throughout the set. Seeing Becky invite all these artists to her carne asada brought tears to my eyes, knowing that the music I had grown up with – and at moments was ashamed of – was being heard by thousands of people from all around the world.

“I’m so proud to be Mexican-American,” she said during her set. “We share so much in our culture: our music, our food, our families, our homes. I couldn’t come to Coachella and not share this stage.”

She generously shared the stage by making sure each artist had their moment to shine. When Fuerza Regida joined her on stage, they sang their collaborative song “Te Quiero Besar” and followed it with his song, “Bebe Dame.” Here, she only sang along to a few lines but mainly let him have his moment on the big stage.

Watching the crowd cheer and sing along brought pride to Mexicans and other Latinos. It was heartwarming seeing people acknowledge and enjoy Spanish music not only within the Latinx community but amongst others as well.

According to a U.S. census of Coachella Valley’s population, 96.6% are Hispanic or Latino. However, this gets overshadowed by the music festival. This year, Mayor Steven Hernandez presented the key to the city to Becky G in honor of representing the community during the festival.

“Mayor Steven Hernandez, I’m truly honored that you took the time to reflect on my community’s efforts & what it means to me to represent us on the main stage,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Becky G wasn’t the only one representing Latinos on the main stage. Bad Bunny headlined Coachella this year, making him the first Latin act to do so. He also brought guests to join him on stage, allowing them to be seen as well as heard by people from different backgrounds.

These guests consisted of Grupo Frontera, José Feliciano, Jhayco, Arcángel, and Jowell y Randy with Ñengo Flow. Like Becky, Bad Bunny also gave his guests their moment to shine. When Grupo Frontera came out, Bad Bunny left the stage, allowing them to perform two songs before he joined them for their third, “un x100to,” a collaboration between both artists.

Bad Bunny also took a moment during his set to address a few things he had seen in the media about him and set the record straight. With the media and people on social media eating him up for going out with Kendall Jenner, a white women, many of his fans began to believe he was beginning to forget his roots. He clarified that he has never regretted anything in his life, and the “last last thing” he would ever regret is writing the song “El Apagón.” The song specifically talks about the issues Puerto Rico, where he is from, has faced and the gentrification that it has been dealing with due to non-natives moving in.

“This song makes me feel pride like no other,” he said in Spanish. “My heart doesn’t fit in my body when I sing this song.”

Bad Bunny has been known to always represent the Latinx community and has made history while doing it. Not only did he headline this year’s Coachella, but he has also won many American awards, including three Grammys. In each of his speeches, he spoke in Spanish and kept true to himself, so much so that, at the beginning of his Coachella performance, he asked the crowd if they preferred him speaking in English or “en español,” to which the crowd loudly responded, “español.”

The amount of other Latinx artists that performed at Coachella this year such as Kali Uchis and Danny Lux, Latin music is clearly making waves. Different genres, from reggaetón to regional Mexican music, are once again being recognized globally. Icons such as Vicente Fernandez and Daddy Yankee have paved the way in making their music go global, making it possible for artists today to reach a larger audience. Artists like Peso Pluma recently topped Billboard’s Global 200 chart on Apr. 29, and Grupo Frontera went viral late last year with their hit “No Se Va” and is now performing alongside Coachella’s first Latin headliner on the main stage.

With this amount of exposure, Latin artists are furthering their mark on American and global music industries, and we love to see it.