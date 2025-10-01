Share:

“I’m not sure who’s had a weirder 48 hours, me or the CEO of Tylenol,” Jimmy Kimmel joked during his opening monologue on his first show back after it being cancelled by ABC for his comments about Charlie Kirk following the right-wing influencer’s murder.

Although it looked to be a permanent suspension, Jimmy Kimmel, despite being Trump’s latest target of censorship, quickly came back to Disney only six days after he was suspended on Sep. 17. The president has made his disdain for Late Night Talk show hosts, specifically Kimmel, well known. A post he created on Truth Social months ago sums up his views very clearly.

“Jimmy Kimmel is NEXT to go in the untalented Late Night Sweepstakes…It’s really good to see them go, and I hope I played a major part in it!,” Trump wrote.

It is uniquely dystopian that a president, one of the most powerful people in the world, announces that he wants someone to lose their job, especially someone whose job is to make people laugh, not to follow the government’s script. Comedians have always made fun of the current president and their administration no matter what political party they’re in, so it is unusual to see a president get so butthurt over it.

Ever since Trump’s second term began, his Administration has been actively coming after those in the media industry who aren’t subservient to their whims. Those who don’t follow his agenda face threats from Trump’s Truth Social and arduous legal battles to punish them for speaking out.

Time and time again we have witnessed the billion dollar defamation lawsuits filed against legacy media such as the New York Times for $15 billion, the Wall Street Journal for $10 billion and $16 million for CBS news. An especially egregious example is when the Associated Press was banned from the Press Pool for refusing to use the “Gulf of America” instead of Gulf of Mexico earlier this year.

In the rapid paced news cycle, these large swings of censorship swiftly get buried by the next crazy thing that Trump says or does. However, the loss of late-night television has been the single thing to have caught the attention of the country, one of the pillars of how we consume political content. What is crucial is keeping this attention so these shows can be kept on air.

The fact that Jimmy Kimmel was able to come back so quickly speaks volumes, it goes to show that people’s voices are important and that they do have power. The response to his suspension sparked major action, such as this open letter from over 400 celebrities, journalists, and artists.

Recently, Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show moved to Brooklyn for a week to host his yearly tradition of broadcasting in his hometown. For one of the late night segments he brought out Stephen Colbert, another late night television host who’s been under fire from the Trump Administration. Colbert’s television segment however will ultimately be pulled from air in 2026 according to alleged “financial reasons” and not settlement disputes between Trump and Paramount.

In the segment both hosts joined forces to address Kimmel’s suspension from ABC. The two did not hold back their remarks towards the president, even going as far as calling Trump a “son of a bitch.”

The solidarity between hosts is heartwarming, and not only have these hosts gained the support from the industry, but people all over the world have spoken out against his removal. However, it’s money that talks; the only thing that companies care about is ensuring their pockets are lined. This sharp attention and rapid consumer cancellations on Kimmel were what brought Disney to its knees, a mega corporation that is normally unstoppable in power.

According to the Economic Times, “Disney confronted immediate financial and consumer fallout. Between September 17 and 23, Disney’s stock fell by 2.39 percent, equivalent to nearly USD 4.99 billion in market value.”

Even the people who call themselves Disney adults, the people who support Disney the most, woke up and cancelled their subscriptions. This is significant. It shows that free speech has always been a priority in this nation even if it means losing valuable entertainment. Disney has lost its magic, and unless they grow a spine and support their employees over the government’s agenda they’ll continue to lose their relevance.

On Sep. 22, Disney brought back Jimmy Kimmel after the boycott and pressure. The much anticipated return smashed record ratings with 6.5 million viewers, more than 60% its average viewership. It goes to show that Trump’s posts on Kimmel’s rating aren’t true; he’s just throwing yet another tantrum.

Following Disney, Sinclair and Nexstar, who both own countless local TV stations, initially refused to air Jimmy Kimmel Live.

In recent statements both companies agreed to bring back Kimmel’s broadcasting with Sinclair saying they prioritized the feedback from viewers and community members.

Nexstar, in a public statement, shared, “Nexstar remains committed to protecting the First Amendment while producing and airing local and national news that is fact-based and unbiased and, above all, broadcasting content that is in the best interest of the communities we serve.”

The country should continue to vocalize their dismay over the continued removal of media that doesn’t align with Trump’s values. While fact based and unbiased media is important in the media landscape, comedy plays an important role too. Comedy engages the audience in politics the way news doesn’t and we should engage with both. We shouldn’t take it away just because the president doesn’t like being made fun of or that people disagree with him. After all, politicians always need to be held accountable and that can only be done if people have the freedom and the safety to speak their minds.

Follow: