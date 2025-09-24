Share:

After Terence Crawford took down Canelo Alvarez in front of 70,000 fans at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, September 13, 2025, the conversation about where Crawford ranks in the boxing pantheon has echoed throughout the sports world.

The 37-year-old Crawford put on a boxing clinic against the legendary Álvarez, improving his flawless record to 42-0 via unanimous decision. The victory over Álvarez, who many have considered the face of boxing for nearly a decade, passed the torch on who is the undisputed best in the world. As soon as the final bell rang and Crawford’s hand was raised, debates over his all-time standing erupted across the sport. That conversation reached another level when television personality and boxing commentator Max Kellerman, while interviewing Crawford in-ring after the bout, declared Crawford “the GOAT of this era.”

But the praise didn’t stop there. Fellow professional boxer and Olympic medalist Keyshawn Davis, when asked about where Crawford ranks by Fight HUB TV, said Terence “Bud” Crawford was “The greatest of all time.”

Even Álvarez himself had acknowledged Crawford’s greatness in the buildup to the fight. At a pre-fight press conference, the Mexican superstar admitted Crawford was “way better” than the last man often in that discussion, Floyd Mayweather.

While Crawford’s dominant victory over Canelo and the overwhelming praise make it tempting to place him atop boxing’s all-time mountain, the simple fact is that he doesn’t belong there, and that’s perfectly ok.

The comparison to Mayweather is inevitable. Their unbeaten professional records, achievements in securing world titles across multiple weight divisions, mastery of technical skill and defensive brilliance, and dominance in their respective boxing eras make the two American-born fighters well-suited for drawing parallels.

The difference between them is that Mayweather retired at 50-0, with a résumé stacked with iconic victories over Oscar De La Hoya, Manny Pacquiao, Ricky Hatton, Shane Mosley, and even a young Canelo Álvarez back in 2013.

Objectively, it’s hard to place Crawford above Mayweather, who dominated an era that overlapped with Crawford’s career. It’s even tougher to rank him ahead of a legend like Muhammad Ali, who, despite not retiring undefeated, secured defining wins over Sonny Liston, Joe Frazier, George Foreman, and others while serving as a cultural trailblazer for the sport. Or Mike Tyson, whose peak remains one of the most electrifying stretches in sports history. Or Sugar Ray Robinson, who amassed 174 victories in an illustrious career. Or Roberto Duran, who had an incredible 33-year run spanning five decades. The list goes on. Boxing’s history is simply too rich, too stacked with greatness, to crown Crawford as the definitive greatest of all time.

However, not placing him at the very top of the all-time ranks doesn’t take anything away from the remarkable accomplishments and legacy Crawford has built. While Crawford may not be the greatest boxer of all time, and perhaps not even in the all-time top ten, the sport hasn’t seen a fighter quite like ‘Bud.’ What sets him apart is the unprecedented way he’s carved out his legacy in the modern four-belt era. He became the first male boxer in history to claim undisputed championships in three separate weight classes, lightweight, super lightweight, and welterweight, cementing his place as one of the most versatile and dominant fighters of all time.

Beyond the belts, Crawford has remained undefeated throughout his career, defeating multiple world champions such as Yuriorkis Gamboa, Viktor Postol, Jeff Horn, Shawn Porter, Errol Spence Jr., and most recently Canelo Álvarez. His ability to adapt mid-fight, switch stances seamlessly, and dismantle elite opponents with both precision and power has earned him a reputation as arguably the most complete fighter of his generation. Few boxers in history have combined technical brilliance, championship pedigree, and sustained dominance in the way Crawford has.

Despite all of his accomplishments, perhaps Crawford’s greatest attribute is his heart. He never shied away from a fight and always gave his all, turning every bout into an all-out war. While a case for the GOAT may seem far-fetched, at 5 ‘8’’ and 167 pounds, his standing as one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters ever and the premier boxer of the last decade has only grown stronger.

However, there is one thing that sets Terence Crawford apart from the legends of the past. His boxing story isn’t over. His trainer, Brian “BoMac” McIntyre, told Fight Hub TV, “Of course,” when asked if Crawford wants to fight again.

Whether surpassing Mayweather, Ali, or Tyson in the mythical ‘GOAT’ debate is realistic or not, what’s undeniable is that Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford has permanently etched his name into boxing history and will continue to move up the ranks of boxing royalty with every fight he wins.

