The Trump administration’s racial targeting has now taken a turn to outright carelessness with the negligent deportation of a Maryland man, Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia.

In March, the Trump administration “mistakenly” deported Abrego Garcia, a man with a protected legal status here in the U.S., to a notoriously violent prison in El Salvador called the Terrorism Confinement Center, or CECOT. After receiving backlash, the administration admitted to this deportation being an “administrative error,” but has so far not shown any concern or plan on how to fix this error. The administration has done more to keep Abrego Garcia in El Salvador than to aid his return.

After claiming an administrative error with the deportation, the administration has still kept Abrego Garcia in prison, even finding ways to make him seem guilty.

In a soul search for some kind of “evidence” to make Abrego Garcia’s deportation seem reasonable, the administration has claimed that he has had an affiliation with the Salvadorian gang, MS-13. This is nothing but an empty claim since there have been no charges or evidence that points to gang affiliation.

Vice President JD Vance took it upon himself to share on the social media platform X that Abrego Garcia is a “convicted member of MS-13,” which is untrue.

These statements highlight the targeting and carelessness with which the administration has handled this. This is a precise targeting of a Salvadorian man to claim that he is an MS-13 member. This is not the first supposed MS-13 member the administration has targeted, seeing as the accused MS-13 leader has also been taken into custody.

This is also just utter carelessness, seeing as the administration has struggled to keep up with the whereabouts of Abrego Garcia and struggles to facilitate his return, as the Supreme Court ordered.

Trump had previously stated, “If the Supreme Court said bring somebody back, I would do that. I respect the Supreme Court,” but has still yet to respect the Supreme Court’s order to facilitate the return of Abrego Garcia, showing just how little respect he has for the courts and Abrego Garcia.

Most recently, Trump invited El Salvador’s President, Nayib Bukele, to the Oval Office to discuss how Abrego Garcia won’t be returned. This pointless meeting was nothing more than Trump attempting to justify his pathetic attempt, if you can even call it an attempt, to return Abrego Garcia.

When asked if Bukele would aid in returning Abrego Garcia, he stated, “Of course I’m not going to do it. The question is preposterous.”

This isn’t only Bukele’s decision. During the meeting, Trump said, “They’d love to have a criminal released into our country. These are sick people,” while referring to Abrego Garcia.

Of course, Trump is leaving out the very crucial information that the Trump administration likely has more control over the prisoners in CECOT since the administration is paying $6 million to keep prisoners there.

Even after countless lawyers stating that Abrego Garcia has never been charged or convicted of any crime in the United States or El Salvador, and many more stating that this deportation was, in fact, illegal and could have been pursued legally, Trump and his administration still refuse to admit their faults. This lack of accountability and respect for ABrego Garcia, his lawyers, and the courts shows just how careless Trump is with his actions.

