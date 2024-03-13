Share:

It’s a part of the college culture to storm the court after a big time upset against a superior team, and there’s nothing wrong with this. But on two different occasions in the same year, two of the biggest names in this year’s class both got ran into by fans. This cannot happen, ever.

Kyle Filipowski and Caitlin Clark, two top tier collegiate basketball players who will be making a lot of noise in the NCAA tournament this year, coincidentally were hit with minor but potentially costly interactions with fans from their opposing teams.

The first happening to the most prolific college athlete of the decade, Caitlin Clark was knocked down by an Ohio State fan after a big-time win from the Buckeyes. It does look like Clark was still in game mode trying to get a call on the play after contact, but regardless this isn’t supposed to happen.

The second occurrence had the potential to be a little more dire when Wake Forest University similarly upset Duke University. Demon Deacon fans stormed the court after the buzzer and as the crowd rushed the floor, Duke’s star forward Kyle Filipowski’s ankle was stepped on and then helped off the court.

To paraphrase Dr. Doofenshmirtz “If I had a nickel for every time I’ve seen this take place, I’d have two nickels which isn’t a lot but it’s weird that it happened twice.”

Luckily both hoopers came out alright and were able to play in their next game, but now this conversation must be had. Should college court storming be banned?

No it shouldn’t, and here’s why. While these two instances coincidentally both happened in the same season to the best players in college basketball, they are still rare coincidences. This is one of the first times this discussion has been relevant to mainstream media in this space.

Now that doesn’t mean that nothing should be done to prevent further problems. The NCAA cannot wait for a player to actually get hurt and then decide to make a rule change because by then it’s too late, the damage is done and brackets are busted more than usual.

The two obvious options here are to take the “old man” approach and eradicate the whole practice that works for them because they couldn’t participate in that anyway. And with limited ways to punish the fans you have middle-aged men (who still can’t participate in the celebration) throwing out more extreme ideas like forcing teams to forfeit future games.

While that can be somewhat understandable from one perspective, these are fan actions that are accidents (in these examples) that have nothing to do with the players on the court. So it would be wrongfully placed to lay down the hammer on those who played no part.

An easy solution would be for the fans to wait until the teams leave the floor, but not only does that cause complications for reporters, it’s just not the same. Waiting three to five minutes after the buzzer goes off to storm the court isn’t as aesthetically pleasing and fulfilling, but it’s better than nothing.

Thinking about what’s at stake, and with the other ideas being thrown around this is very much a glass half full half empty scenario. Those opposed have to consider what if something happens to the player that is carrying your team to the final four. Now those dreams are gone because a fan bumped knees with the top scorer or rebounder on the team.

This solution offers no punishment to the players and while it isn’t as aesthetically pleasing for the fans involved it can still be turned into something great. The safety of those in the arena is and always should be the priority and this seems to be the best option at the moment.

However, if an uncontrolled fan messes up any brackets this year by hurting a player after a game we are in no position to complain about whatever hard consequence follows. We as fans have been warned and need to do our part in keeping this a safe environment for everyone, and we need to simply do better as spectators.

