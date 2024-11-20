Share:

Colin Kaepernick’s blackballing by the NFL becomes an even bigger issue when players like Nick Bosa and Harrison Butker are freely allowed to display utter ignorance and bigotry. As a fan of the 49ers and as a Mexican-American, the decision of Nick Bosa to wear a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat on a postgame interview following the 49ers victory in week 8 is just preposterous.

This isn’t the NFL’s first run with political discourse entering national news. Colin Kaepernick’s decision to kneel during the national anthem sparked outrage across the country in 2016. In contrast to Nick Bosa, Kaepernick was raising awareness for police violence that overwhelmingly impacted marginalized groups in America. Bosa responded to this by calling Kaepernick a “clown.”

Despite his previous opposition to so-called political statements in sports, Bosa just wore a hat in support of someone who has claimed that “Immigrants are poisoning the blood of our country.”

It shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone that the support for openly bigoted figures is so popular among employees of the NFL. Jon Gruden hit for the triple crown when emails containing him making homophobic, racist and sexist remarks towards female referees, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith surfaced.

Bigotry of every fashion has become a staple at every level of the NFL. This becomes even more apparent with the owner of the most valuable team in the entire world, Jerry Jones, having been photographed, albeit as a fourteen year old, alongside students denying entry to Black students into a desegregated high school 3 years after the Supreme Court struck down segregated schools nationally.

This could be chalked up to a kid being a kid, but when you own one of the five teams that has never hired a Black head coach and have allegations of making racist remarks saying “If Blacks feel some kind of way, they should buy their own team and hire who they want to hire,” in a settled lawsuit, it’s clear that this behavior has not changed.

Nick Bosa’s actions postgame are merely a reflection of the broader opinion in NFL clubhouses and ownership. Head coach Kyle Shanahan himself said he enjoyed Nick Bosa’s sack celebration where he did the now coined ‘Trump Dance.’

There are countless more examples of players unmasking themselves as Trump supporters but declining to comment on the reasons why when asked to. Brock Bowers of the Las Vegas Raiders is a very recent example. Bowers celebrated a touchdown where he too did the ‘Trump Dance’ and talked about it with the media postgame but the Raiders organization removed his comments of the dance in the transcripts provided by the team. A clear move that signals, to me, that the organization recognizes the prejudice associated with Donald Trump.

These very Trump supporters can just wear a hat or do a dance but won’t ever talk about why they support him. Bigots want the eyes on them but won’t ever elaborate their position because they know what they are. Kaepernick took a knee and explained why he did it and clarified he didn’t mean to disrespect veterans and still got blackballed by the NFL. So they can slap a ‘Black Lives Matter’ logo on the end zone a hundred times over and celebrate Hispanic heritage month by branding ‘Por La Cultura’ but it won’t ever be enough to deceive me because I know how embedded the distaste for minorities truly is in the organization.

