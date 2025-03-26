Share:

The Ye controversy never ends and his latest song “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine” featuring Diddy and his daughter North West is no exception. West decided to put his eleven year old daughter on a song with a known predator to get his name back in tabloid headlines.

Ye released a song on X featuring Diddy, Diddy’s son “King” Combs, Jasmine Williams, and his daughter North West. In retaliation, Kim Kardashian took legal action demanding a cease and desist against the song. She used the fact that she has North’s name trademarked to try and keep North out of the song.

Ye attempting to put out a song with North and Diddy is a shameless publicity stunt. With P. Diddy’s relatively recent allegations, one of which being sexually assaulting minors, any form of media merely mentioning his name is bound to attract attention. Ye knows that adding North West onto this song is going to take that traction and multiply it. Ye is exploiting his daughter and putting her in danger for his own gain.

If I were Kim Kardashian I would also do anything in my power to keep my daughter away from Diddy, even if just by association. According to now deleted text screenshots from TMZ originally posted by Ye, he and Kardashian agreed to trademark their kids’ names when they were born.

“We agreed when they were born I would get all of our kids’ names and trademarks so no one else would take them,” Kardashian stated.

Kardashian using her daughter’s trademark to try and remove her from an admittedly suboptimal situation is understandable. A thirteen year old girl is not going to fully understand the potential consequences of having her name on a song with a known predator. Additionally, opening up any possible communication and or comfortability between North and Diddy could be extremely harmful in the long run.

Divorce is hard on families who are not in the public eye. Another upsetting detail of this story is the communication between Kardashian and West in the text screenshots posted on X. In response to Kardashian trying to use North’s trademark to prevent the release of the song, Ye sent some threatening texts to Kardashian.

“Amend it or I’m going to war and neither of us will recover from the public fallout. You’re going to have to kill me,” Ye said.

The threatening nature of these texts is not only sad to see for Kim Kardashian, but also for North West. Tension between arguing parents shouldn’t be shoved in a kid’s face, certainly not on her dad’s X account. Not only were these screenshots momentarily put on social media, but they are now spread across tabloid headlines such as Rolling Stone and TMZ.

