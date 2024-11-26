Share:

With the 2024 election coming to end, the controversy that faced this already unconventional election has become exacerbated by the reelection of Donald Trump, an individual followed by accusations of criminal and sexual misconduct along with backwards and abhorrent policies regarding immigration, healthcare, and the economy. While the fitness of Trump’s ability to successfully run the country is incredibly debatable and his policies have repeatedly targeted minorities and the marginalized groups the democrats repeatedly claim to fight for. However, the success of Trump can partially if not majorly be blamed on the Democratic party’s unwillingness to properly connect with young adults, one of their most major voting groups.

The 2024 election started off being a race between incumbent president Joe Biden and Trump. WhileBiden was the popular pick among young voters, with a poll conducted by the Statista research Department finding that during the 2020 election “ 62 percent of surveyed 18 to 29 year old voters reported voting for former Vice President Joe Biden”. Biden’s time in office saw his approval rating drop drastically with a study done by Pew Research Center finding that, our of Americans ages 28 under only 28% approve of Bidens performance in office compared to 39% ages %0 and older

This further highlights the disconnect the democratic party has with the younger generation. If individuals over the age of 50 (a notoriously conservative age group) display a higher approval rating for the initial 2024 democratic candidate than young people,a target group for the democratic party with about 66% of young voters ages 18-24 aligning with the democratic party compared to just 50% of individuals in their 50’s. It can be clearly seen how truly disconnected the party is from the interests of young people.

The clearest evidence of Biden’s unpopularity amongst voters in his own party can be seen when he stepped down from his reelection campaign prompting his vice president Kamala Harris to step in, just a little over 3 months until the election.

While Kamala boasted an overall higher approval rating amongst all ages and party spectrums,her campaign was rushed to say the least, considering she announced itt on July 21st, just shy of the November election. A potential campaign for something as important as the U.S presidency cannot be done effectively in a matter of 3 months. Biden announced his campaign for the election all the way back in April of 2023. This gave him over a year to coordinate with party members, plan his strategy, and find endorsements.

If the democratic party truly took into consideration Biden’s unpopularity amongst their key demographic, young adults (and the majority of Americans for that matter),they may have had ample time to either properly establish a Harris campaign or find another more popular candidate.

The decision for Biden to run in the 2024 election by the Democratic party shows that they are beginning to lose touch with young americans. We can see this with rising popularity of conservative ideologies in much of the western world, especially amongst young people and Gen Z who are beginning to become voting age. According to a Gallup poll “Gen Z teens are twice as likely to identify as more conservative than their parents than millennials were 20 years ago”.

If the democratic party wants to remain the favorite party of young people, it is essential that they pick candidates who are relatable to young Americans and favor economic and social policies that benefit them.

