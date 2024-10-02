Share:

The debate over Kamala Harris racial identity has been ongoing, but it’s become a bigger issue since she’s been in office. Why is it when a Black Person in a high position, their qualifications and identity are often questioned? Instead of focusing on their achievements, discussions shift toward their racial background. Rather than being recognized for their success, they’re penalized for being black, both personally and professionally.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Janet Jackson mentioned that she heard claims about Kamala Harris’ father being white. “Her father’s white. That’s what I was told. I mean, I haven’t watched the news in a few days,” she said.“I was told that they discovered her father was white.” Janet Jackson’s ‘apology’ for ill-informed comments about Kamala Harris was not authorized.

Harris’ mother is originally from India, and her father is a Jamaican man Her parents divorced when she was young and she was primarily raised by her mother, though she maintained a relationship with her father. Despite having a Jamaican father, people still question her blackness. She is a black woman, who experienced being black in her own way. She attended Howard University and was in the all Black sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha.

Why is it that Obama is recognized as the first black president, when his mother is white and his father is black? Are the requirements to be considered Black changing?

Reported by Professor Yolanada Moses, the “one drop rule” was to identify someone with African descent as black. If someone was even a quarter Black you were labeled as Black no questions asked.



Mixed-race Black people raised by their non-Black parents still experience what it’s like to be Black in America. The Black experience is different for everyone and isn’t just based on appearance or facial features. Society often views and treats mixed-race people as Black unless they can “pass” for another race.

Historically, it was common for black people who were mixed with white and could pass as white, should live their life as a white person. They denied their blackness and their families too, to avoid getting treated how black people were.

This type of behavior is different for people across the country, but it brings up an important question: Why do people often say, Why do Black people still focus on race? Racism was a long time ago.

Yet, society seems to discuss Kamala’s race at every opportunity. What is the real issue?

Since cultural appropriation continues and people are using Blackness as a tool for personal gain, we are in a time where Black people are becoming protective of Black culture and exposing those who benefit from it.

People have even changed their entire appearance to benefit from blackness. For example, Rachel Dolezal was exposed for pretending to be a Black woman. “After her estranged parents set her downfall into motion by telling a local newspaper, in no uncertain terms, that their 37-year-old daughter had been born Caucasian.” However, I don’t believe Harris is one of those people.

This situation brings up the conversation around authenticity, and identity, especially for someone like Harris. The debate over Kamala Harris’ Blackness reveals the way society looks at race and the standards of racial identity.

Is there a fine line for what a mixed-race person needs to do to be considered “Black”? Society has expectations or standards of what it means to belong to a particular racial group. Should someone’s upbringing or community define their race, or their lived experiences?

Harris’s mixed background doesn’t diminish her identity. It highlights the complexity of what “being Black” is in today’s society.

Instead of questioning someone’s background, the focus should be on the important matters at hand.

